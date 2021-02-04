International
In the Oceans, the volume is growing like never before
Although clown fish are conceived in coral reefs, they spend the first part of their lives as larvae going into the open ocean. The fish are not yet orange, striped or even able to swim. They are still plankton, a term that comes from the Greek word for wanderer, and wander they do, shifting at the mercy of currents to an oceanic rumspringa.
When the little clown fish grow enough to swim against the tide, they do it with the high tail at home. The fish cannot see the gum, but they can hear its creaking, snoring, gurgling, creaking and creaking. These noises make up the sound landscape of a healthy reef, and the larval fish rely on these landscapes to find their way to the reefs, where they will spend the rest of their lives, that is, if they hear them.
But people and their ships, seismic surveys, air weapons, cluster guides, dynamite fishing, drilling rigs, speedboats and even surfing have made the ocean an unbearably noisy place for marine life, according to a comprehensive review of the prevalence and intensity of impacts. of anthropogenic ocean noise published on Thursday in the journal Science. The paper, a collaboration between 25 authors from around the globe and various fields of marine acoustics, is the largest synthesis of evidence on the effects of ocean noise pollution.
They hit the nail in the head, said Kerry Seger, a senior scientist at Applied Ocean Science who was not involved in the research. On the third page, I was like, I will send this to my students.
Anthropogenic noise often drowns out the natural landscapes of sound, putting marine life under great stress. In the case of the baby clown fish, the noise can even condemn them to wandering in the seas without direction, unable to find their way home.
The cycle has broken down, said Carlos Duarte, a marine ecologist at King Abdullah University of Science and Technology in Saudi Arabia and lead author of the paper. The phonogram of the house is now hard to hear, and in many cases has disappeared.
By muffling the signals
In the ocean, visual cues disappear behind dozens of yards, and chemical marks disperse behind hundreds of yards. But the sound can travel thousands of miles and connect animals to ocean ponds and in the dark, said Dr. Duarte. As a result, many marine species are impeccably adapted to detect and communicate with sound. Dolphins call each other by unique names. Pumpkin fish buzz. Seal with fake beard. Whales sing.
Scientists have been aware of underwater anthropogenic noise, and how far it has spread, for about a century, according to Christine Erbe, director of the Center for Marine Science and Technology at Curtin University in Perth, Australia, and a paper author. But early research on how noise could affect marine life focused on how large individual animals responded to temporary sources of noise, such as a whale making a deflection around oil stations during its migration.
New study shows how underwater noise affects countless groups of marine life, including zooplankton and jellyfish. The scale of the noise pollution problem has come out to us recently, wrote Dr. Erbe in an email.
The idea for the paper came to Dr. Duarte seven years ago. He had been aware of the importance of ocean sound for most of his long career as an ecologist, but he felt the issue was not recognized globally. Dr. Duarte found that the scientific community that focused on ocean landscapes was relatively small and volcanic, with marine mammal vocalizations in one corner, and underwater seismic activity, acoustic tomography, and policy-making in other, more remote corners. Weve all been in our little gold rushes, said Steve Simpson, a marine biologist at the University of Exeter in England and an author on paper.
Dr. Duarte wanted to combine different angles to synthesize all the evidence they had gathered into a single conversation; perhaps something that this big one will finally result in policy changes.
The authors featured more than 10,000 papers to ensure they captured every trend of marine acoustics research from recent decades, according to Drs. Simpson. The models quickly emerged demonstrating the detrimental effects that noise has on almost all marine life. With all that research, you realize you know more than you think you know, he said.
Dr. Simpson has studied underwater bioacoustics of how fish and marine invertebrates perceive their environment and communicate through sound for 20 years. In the field, he was taught to wait for a passing boat to rumble before returning to work studying fish. I realized, Oh wait, these fish experience boats coming in every day, he said.
Marine life can adapt to noise pollution by swimming, crawling or moving away from it, which means that some animals are more successful than others. Whales can learn to remove congested transport lanes, and fish can dodge the wren of an approaching fishing boat, but slow-moving benthic creatures like sea cucumbers have little chance.
If the noise is set more permanently, some animals simply leave for good. When acoustic stimulation devices were installed to prevent seals from being preyed on salmon farms in the Broughton Archipelago in British Columbia, killer whale populations fell sharply until the devices were removed, according to a 2002 study.
These forced evacuations reduce the size of the population as more animals give up territory and compete for the same resources. And certain species that are bound by limited biogeographical boundaries, such as the endangered Maui dolphin, have nowhere else to go. Animals cannot avoid sound because it is everywhere, said Dr. Duarte.
Even temporary sounds can cause chronic hearing damage in sea creatures that are unlucky to be caught in acoustic awakening. Both fish and marine mammals have hair cells, sensory receptors for hearing. Fish can regenerate these cells, but marine mammals probably cannot.
Fortunately, unlike greenhouse gases or chemicals, sound is a relatively controllable pollutant. Noise is the easiest problem to solve in the ocean, said Dr. Simpson. We know exactly what causes the noise, we know where it is, and we know how to stop it.
In search of peace
Many solutions to anthropogenic noise pollution already exist, and are even quite simple. Slow down, move the transport lane, avoid sensitive areas, change propellers, said Dr. Simpson. Many ships rely on propellers that cause a lot of cavitation: Small bubbles form around the propeller blade and produce a terrible scratching noise. But quieter designs exist, or are being realized.
The propeller design is a very fast technological space, said Dr. Simpson. Other innovations include bubble curtains, which can be wrapped around a pile conductor and insulate sound.
The researchers also highlighted deep-sea mining as an emergency industry that could become a major source of underwater noise, and suggested that new technologies could be designed to minimize sound before commercial mining begins.
The authors hope the review relates to policymakers who have historically ignored noise as a significant anthropogenic stressor in marine life. United Nations Law on the Sea BBNJ agreement, a document that manages biodiversity in areas beyond national jurisdiction, does not mention noise in its list of cumulative impacts.
The UN’s 14th Sustainable Development Goal, which focuses on underwater life, does not explicitly mention noise, according to Dr. Seger of Applied Ocean Sciences. KB had a week of noise in the ocean where they sat down and listened to it and then moved on to another topic, she said.
The paper in Science went through three editing rounds, the last of which occurred after Covid-19 had created many unplanned experiments: Transport activity slowed, the oceans fell relatively silent, and marine mammals and sharks returned to their former waterways. noisy where they were rarely seen. Recovery could be almost immediate, said Dr. Duarte.
Lively with voice
A healthy ocean is not a silent ocean hail crashing into white crest waves, glaciers crashing into water, gases crashing from hydrothermal vents, and countless creatures shaking, raping, and singing are all signs of an environment normal. One of the 20 authors on paper is the multimedia artist Jana Winderen, who created a six-minute audio track that shifts from a healthy ocean the calls of bearded seals, shattered crustaceans and rain to a turbulent ocean, with motor boats and crowded driving.
A year ago, while studying invasive species in seagrass meadows in waters near Greece, Dr. Duarte was just coming out for air when he heard a horrible roar over him: a large warship above me, going at full speed. He stood glued to the sea floor until the navy ship passed, careful not to slow down his breathing and not to empty his tank. About 10 minutes later, the sound calmed down and Dr. Duarte was able to get out safely for air. I have sympathy for these creatures, he said.
When warships and other anthropogenic noises cease, seagrass meadows have a landscape entirely of their own. During the day, photosynthetic meadows generate small oxygen bubbles that oscillate in the water column, rising until they explode. All together, the bubble bursts produce a scintillating sound like many small bells, signaling the larval fish to come home.
