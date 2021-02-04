In the Oceans, the volume is growing like never before

Although clown fish are conceived in coral reefs, they spend the first part of their lives as larvae going into the open ocean. The fish are not yet orange, striped or even able to swim. They are still plankton, a term that comes from the Greek word for wanderer, and wander they do, shifting at the mercy of currents to an oceanic rumspringa.

When the little clown fish grow enough to swim against the tide, they do it with the high tail at home. The fish cannot see the gum, but they can hear its creaking, snoring, gurgling, creaking and creaking. These noises make up the sound landscape of a healthy reef, and the larval fish rely on these landscapes to find their way to the reefs, where they will spend the rest of their lives, that is, if they hear them.

But people and their ships, seismic surveys, air weapons, cluster guides, dynamite fishing, drilling rigs, speedboats and even surfing have made the ocean an unbearably noisy place for marine life, according to a comprehensive review of the prevalence and intensity of impacts. of anthropogenic ocean noise published on Thursday in the journal Science. The paper, a collaboration between 25 authors from around the globe and various fields of marine acoustics, is the largest synthesis of evidence on the effects of ocean noise pollution.

They hit the nail in the head, said Kerry Seger, a senior scientist at Applied Ocean Science who was not involved in the research. On the third page, I was like, I will send this to my students.