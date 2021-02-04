Switch Delhi ‘campaign to promote electric vehicles





Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday launched the Switch Delhi campaign, a massive awareness campaign to educate every Delhi about the benefits of switching to Electronic Vehicles (EV) to make them aware of the incentives and infrastructure underway under the Delhis EV policy. As she launched the campaign, Kejriwal said Delhi should turn its adoption movement into a mass movement, a “Jan Andolan”, to form a collective commitment to reduce pollution by buying EVs. I urge every and every vehicle owner in Delhi to switch from polluting vehicles to zero-emission electric vehicles, and make a commitment to buy a vehicle that does not cause pollution. I urge RWAs and market associations to play a leading role in this mass awareness campaign by joining the Delhi government in spreading awareness about EVs. I also urge delivery fleets and large corporations to set targets to move their entire fleet to EV and set up charging points on your premises, he said. The campaign aims to inform, encourage and motivate each and every person in Delhi to switch from polluting vehicles to zero-emission electric vehicles, he said. The Prime Minister also said that the Delhi government has decided that all rental cars hired by various departments of the Delhi government will be transferred to EVs within the next six months. On the occasion of the departure, Kejriwal said, Over the past year, the people of Delhi have waged a bold war against Corona. They overcame all chances to defeat the three waves of Corona. While all the people of Delhi deserve credit for this, it should not distract us from the long-term challenges facing Delhi. One such challenge is air pollution. To address vehicle pollution in Delhi, in August 2020, the Delhi government announced the historic Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy. Hassht called EV the most progressive policy in India and among the best globally. The policy was welcomed because it sets an ambitious vision for Delhi to drastically reduce air pollution from vehicles and become one of the world’s leading cities in terms of EV approval. Our vision is that by 2024, 25 percent of all vehicles in Delhi should be electric vehicles. If we can achieve this, imagine how much pollution it will reduce, he said. The Delhi government has supported the highest incentives for the purchase of EVs among all Indian states. Incentives to EV range from a maximum of Rs 30,000 for 2 and 3-wheelers and up to Rs 1,50,000 for the purchase of four-wheelers. This subsidy is received directly in your bank account within three days of purchase. We have made tolls and registration fees completely free at EV. The policy is designed to promote EV adoption on a large scale. Since EVs cannot run on petrol, we are launching tenders to develop 100 public charging stations scattered across the length and breadth of Delhi, he added. Regarding the positive impact of the policy, Kejriwal said, Since the start of our EV policy in August, nearly 6000 new EVs have been registered in Delhi. Government efforts alone are not enough, everyone must unite. Vehicle pollution is the largest source of pollution in the city.

