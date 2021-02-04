International
Geoff MacLellan The last Liberal MLA leaving NS policy
Nova Scotia Business Minister Geoff MacLellan announced Thursday that he will be leaving politics, largely because of the huge taxes he said public life has had on his personal life, particularly his relationship with his two children.
“Undoubtedly, the number one reason is my two children, Jorja, who is nine years old, and Daniel, who is seven,” MacLellan told reporters after a regularly scheduled cabinet meeting.
He said his children know him more as a politician than as a father: “So to me, it ‘s really important that they actually know their father as a person because they do not know him.”
MacLellan, theMLA for Glace Bay, said he would remain in his place for the time being but would not seek re-election.
Hesaid even while he was at home, away from legislature sessions or cabinet responsibilities, he was unable to fire himself.
“Even when I’m there, I’m not there all the way many times,” he admitted. “To get them to the beach and have a hot Saturday afternoon at the beach, all I’m thinking about is who to call on Monday and what appointments I have and what I missed and who will be upset because I do not did not return an email. “
‘I felt very numb’
Although MacLellan made it official on Thursday, he said he had thought about retirement for months and only made the decision two days ago.
“I felt very numb and since then I have felt numb,” he said. “It’s hard to get your head around.”
The announcement came after what could be the last meeting of Prime Minister Stephen McNeil’s cabinet. Nova Scotia Liberals elect a new leader Saturday.
MacLellan said the timing of McNeil’s departure seemed appropriate for his political exit.
“I went in with the boss … and I will go with the boss,” he said.
For his part, McNeil paid homage to his colleague and friend, noting his unwavering loyalty.
“He has never wavered in his support for me, for the decisions we have made as a government,” McNeil said. “I love the boy. I love him for what he is.
“He is a big part of my extended family.”
Other retired liberals
MacLellanwill will be the sixth member of the Liberal parliamentary group to announce that they will not seek re-election. He first won a seat in the Nova Scotia Assembly House on June 22, 2010, in a special election and has been re-elected twice since.
He began his political career on opposition benches, but when the Liberals won government in 2013, McNeilappoined him minister of transport and infrastructure renovation.
He has also been energy minister and is the leader of the House of Government, a job that involves setting the government agenda in the legislature.
In recent months, his cabinet colleagues Karen Casey and Leo Glavine have also announced their withdrawal from provincial politics. Environment Secretary Gordon Wilson and former Cabinet Secretary Margaret Miller made public their retirement plans earlier, as did MLA Bill Horne.
