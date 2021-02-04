No10 crashes plans for ‘meat tax’ after MPs’ anger over green agenda

DOWNING The road ruined the plans for the meat tax discussed tonight – after MPs and experts rounded out the soft plans.

It came after No. 10 and the Treasury ordered Whitehall bosses to come up with plans to crack down on allegations of anything that requires high carbon emissions to be produced.

4 Deputies and furious experts opposed the ideas of a possible meat tax Credit: Getty Images – Getty

The prime minister wants to reach zero by 2050 to meet his eco-goals – but has yet to unveil a detailed plan to achieve that.

But last night the officials put the proposed policy in the basket and insisted that the then attackers were safe.

A senior No10 official said tonight: This is not going to happen categorically.

“We will not impose a meat tax on the big British bandger or anything else.”

This meant that dinner time preferences like sausages, chops and bacon could have been increased in price.

Last night critics told Boris Johnson that he did not need to raise taxes to get green.

They encouraged him to invest in green jobs in the country and give businesses incentives to change their polluting practices.

In recent years the White Paper on Energy, ministers have pledged to set up a new UK Emissions Trading Scheme – with a cap set on how much greenhouse gases businesses can produce.

It will start with high energy industries, including the food industry, electricity generation and the aviation sector, but will expand throughout the economy.

And there are fears that polluting taxes – currently targeting only heavy industry, large power generators and gas-fired airlines – will spread to other parts of the economy that are also not eco-friendly.

Ministers are drafting new eco plans to bring to the table ahead of the COP26 Climate Change Summit in Glasgow later this year.

Insiders acknowledged that plans to trade emissions had begun, but insisted they were in the early stages of development without any final decision yet.

Earlier, Boris Johnson’s spokesman had refused to rule out the measure, saying: I will not speculate on policy changes before fiscal events.

But lawmakers, businesses and think tanks are thwarting any plan that would disrupt families on their food bills – and told the prime minister to leave the nation’s pacifiers.

Top Tory Neil Parish, Chairman of the Environment Committee, told The Sun hitting any meat charges would hit people trying to put food on the table after their finances were devastated by the pandemic.

4 Deputies vowed that such a tax would hit the poorest Credit: Getty Images – Getty

4 Any carbon tax for manufacturers is likely to come back to hit customers Credit: Getty – Contributor

He said: “There is a lot we can do before we get to a tax.

“As a dairy, beef and sheep farmer in the past, the idea of ​​a meat tax would take me a little higher.

“We have to remember that there are a lot of people out there still struggling to buy food.

“She’s the poorest in society that would pay for it – and they may not change their habits anyway.

Instead, ministers should look at support payments for farmers to change their practices and reduce harmful emissions – and urged the Prime Minister to look at ongoing environmental education.

Anneliese Dodds MP, Labor Chancellor Shadow, hit the calls today and said it was the worst time to consider such an action.

It erupted: “The UK is in the midst of the worst economic crisis of any major economy – now is not the time to raise taxes for households across the country, however

Any change must be fair and go hand in hand with actions to support family finances and improve living standards after over a decade of irresponsible decisions by the Conservatives. “

Environmental research group CE Delft said earlier this year that a 25 per cent increase in beef costs could cover the environmental damage to production – and urged the EU to get on board.

Taxes would drastically reduce consumption and emissions, the researchers said.

Recent studies by a team at Oxford University have estimated that payments of 40 per cent beef and 15 per cent lamb may be required.

The Behavior Inspection Team – partly owned by the Cabinet Office – last year suggested a targeted carbon tax on producers, which they claimed could boost green policy innovation “without unfairly penalizing consumers who enjoy eating meat” red “.

But there are fears that this will automatically fall down and hit the British in the pocket.

But John OConnell, chief executive of the Taxpayers Alliance, dismissed the plans, telling The Sun that the tax burden was already too high.

He said the new eco tax would leave few choices for struggling families who rely on cheap energy and food to heat their homes and put dinner on the table.

4 Boris Johnson wants to go green ahead of this year’s COP26 summit Credit: PA: Press Association

With the highest tax levels in 70 years, taxpayers are already tightening their belts.

Ministers should ease the burden on Britons ahead of any green tax increases.

Food producers also weighed in, vowing to oppose plans that would hit the poor hardest.

Denis Lynn, chairman of top British food producer Finnebrogue Artisan, commented: We do not need a carbon tax that will hit the poorest. We need clear and reliable environmental results before packaging, so that consumers start voting with their feet.

Finnebrogue will place traffic light-style environmental results in all of our products, be they green, amber or red. Consumers deserve this transparency.

“They want producers like us to make food that does not destroy the planet. This is our mission, but the public should not pay for it.

CHINESE TT TAKE MORE Ofcom bans China state TV from British airwaves amid ‘propaganda’ squabbles MOTHER OF SATAN Iranian diplomat Guilty of bomb plot that could have killed five British MPs Locked in The UK does not return to normal until the summer as the minister says over 50 should be hit first OH KEIR Starmer supported the ‘abolition of the monarchy’ … as Labor struggles to become patriotic parties RED RELEASE The ‘red list’ hotel quarantine could be extended as 27 countries find Covid variants Fear of raising taxes The British ‘will be hit by huge tax increases to pay Covid’

Responding to the reported plans of the Prime Minister, Eamonn Ives, Senior Fellow at the Center for Policy Studies, said any tax should be implemented across the board so that certain industries and consumers are not spoiled.

He said: “Ideally, any carbon tax would be applied uniformly throughout the economy to avoid creating economic distortions and to capture as many sources of emissions as possible, including imported goods and energy with carbon intensity – such as previously required by the CPS.

And the researcher urged the government to reduce the income tax to balance it, ensuring that the poor are not affected by the movement.

He added: This would ensure that the carbon tax would not be regressive and would mean that the costs of transition in a Net Zero economy are not covered by even the slightest in society. “