In Gaza, Pandemic Forces Tough Choices And The Health Care System Depends On One ThreadExBulletin

How does the pandemic affect one of the most overcrowded and war-torn territories in the world? From traders to doctors, the 2.2 million Palestinians in the Gaza Strip are forced to make difficult choices to survive.

On a one-way street, a vegetable seller, supermarket worker and second-hand clothes trader recently showed up for their daily chores although the clothes dealer said he was convinced all three had COVID-19.

“I feel bad about myself. I would quarantine myself for a whole month if I could, but I have to keep the store open. I have no other source of income,” Hossam, 26, told NPR via video chat. . He refused to give his full name because he could be arrested for keeping his shop open while he was ill.

Hossam lost his sense of taste and smell and got tired, but refused to take a COVID-19 test. If he were positive, his whole family would be ordered to quarantine and he and his brother, the sole breadwinners of the family, would not be able to work. Hamas rulers in Gaza do not provide financial assistance to those in quarantine.

“I have some savings that can last us a day or two. But when that’s over, no one will knock on our door to help us, to say, here are 50 shekels [$15] to help you manage, “Hossam said. “Nobody cares about anyone here.”

So Hossam went to work and tried to be careful. He wore a black mask to his shop and urged customers not to go inside.

He sells clothes that Israelis no longer want military T-shirts, elementary school T-shirts with the Jewish logo delivered across Israel’s fortified border to the Gaza market. If his customers ever found out he had the virus, he worried they would think he would have imported it along with Israeli clothes and would never buy from him again.

“There are many others like me who do not want to report their illness so they can continue to work,” he said.

This is common in Gaza, where most live below the poverty line and the economy is in a state of stalemate due to a nearly 14-year-old Israeli-Egyptian blockade that strictly restricts trade and travel to Islamist-controlled territory.

In the early months of the pandemic, cutting proved to be an advantage. Few infected travelers entering Gaza were quarantined and there was no apparent community outbreak.

Then, in late August, a Palestinian woman accompanying her daughter to a Jerusalem hospital returned to Gaza, bringing back the virus and infecting four relatives. It spread.

Gaza police imposed strict curfews and blockades, even setting up sand dunes and concrete barriers around refugee camps and neighborhoods filled with people with high rates of infection. Those who tested positive for COVID-19 were locked in their homes with police standing guard outside. The beasts hesitated to be tested just for that reason.

Although police have discontinued the practice, testing rates remain low. More than 52,000 Gazans have tested positive, but with random testing conducted across Gaza, health officials estimate that the virus has actually infected 200,000 Gazans near 9% of the population. More than 500 have died

Gaza’s health system, meanwhile, hangs in the balance after more than a decade of blockades, fighting between Gaza’s Islamic fighters and the Israeli army, and sanctions by rival Palestinian leadership in the West Bank. Its COVID-19 departments even struggled to provide enough oxygen to the fans while the UAE pays for a fresh supply in January.

Health officials commend daily surveillance and weekend closures for helping reduce infections. Now the curfew is calming down. Last month, the Hamas government reopened mosques and schools. This week, Egypt opened the border crossing, allowing Palestinian travelers to return to Gaza. On Thursday, officials lifted the curfew and closures. Not everyone thinks these decisions are wise.

“Now they decide to open some of the schools and mosques. Because of this, there is a great risk of increasing the number of crown patients. We are afraid that the cases will be worse in Gaza because [of] this step “, says pharmacist Tholfikar Swairjo.

Every day, Swairjo sees about 50 clients with COVID-19 symptoms. Some refuse to be tested and buy vitamins. Some claim that the pandemic is a global imperialist conspiracy.

“Something is something stupid, but they believe it,” says Swairjo.

Neighboring, Israel leads the world in per capita vaccinations. In just a month and a half, more than a third of the country’s 9 million citizens have received at least one shot.

The Palestinian territories lag far behind. The West Coast received its first COVID-19 vaccines this week alone. Israel delivers 2,000 Modern vaccines to Palestinian health workers there, following prayers from human rights groups for help, and Russia sends 10,000 Sputnik vaccines. The Palestinians are also waiting for larger shipments, including from Russia and Russia World Health Organization COVAX Program, which is sending vaccines to poor populations.

Gaza has not yet received any vaccine. Dr. Majdi Duhair, a health official in Gaza, said he had expected several hundred to arrive through the Israeli border crossing on Thursday, but an Israeli official told NPR that the government has not yet approved the delivery of vaccines to Gaza. It is a politically sensitive issue. An Israeli lawmaker asked leaders do not allow vaccines in Gaza until Hamas releases two Israeli captives and the bodies of two Israeli soldiers killed in battle in 2014.

This kind of exchange is unlikely and Israel is expected to eventually allow vaccines in Gaza. prime minister Tha Benjamin Netanyahu this week that getting vaccines to Palestinians is in Israel’s interest, calling it the “right step”.

At Gaza’s COVID-19 wards, medical staff say they do not expect to receive many vaccines in early deliveries and suspect there will be enough for all staff. They plan to vaccinate only medical workers over the age of 50 and medical workers with chronic diseases.

“This should be a humanitarian issue, but politics play a role. The priority of companies is to sell the vaccine in rich countries rather than poor ones,” says Dr. Atef al-Hout, who heads the COVID-19 units in Gaza.

The pandemic has severely damaged Gaza medical specialists, the few who did not join the exodus in recent years of the hundreds of doctors who found better wages and lives abroad.

Al-Hout says four doctors and three nurses died from COVID-19 in Gaza last year, including 51-year-old Dr. Majdi Ayyad, one of the last heart surgeons in Gaza. There are now only three cardiac surgeons left for a population of more than 2 million.

“Mercy be to those we have lost,” al-Hout says with a sigh.

Baba reported from Gaza City. Esther reported from Jerusalem.