The CAA orders the investigation after the helicopter footage was captured on video

The South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) has called for an investigation into an alleged show session by a pilot on a Robinson R22 helicopter yesterday. In a video clip, the pilot is seen entertaining friends in a braai. SACAA Civil Aviation Director Poppy Khoza said an investigation was under way into enforcement of the incident. “The way the helicopter flies contradicts all the characteristics of good aviation, and perhaps also against the law of flight operations and aircraft restrictions. Regardless, the investigation will reveal the real facts about the matter,” Khoza said. She said the authority was also concerned about the high number of plane crashes in recent weeks. Last month, 14 accidents were reported, with four being fatal accidents that took the lives of eight people.

Khoza said the last time the country experienced such a high number of accidents was in October 2008, then renamed Black October, when 20 accidents were recorded that month, resulting in eight fatal accidents that took 26 lives.

“While air transport remains the safest of all modes of transport, for us as regulators, a life lost is just a lot. With strict regulations in place, coupled with layers of controls and balances, the expectation is that natural measures in the system, both security and safety must function as they should. “

Khoza said that while the accident rate was not currently at that level, it was quite disturbing that there had been so many accidents within a month.

“We do not have the opportunity to have a repeat of the October 2008 statistics, so we sound the warning bell to all operators to ensure strict adherence to aviation safety and security rules”

Khoza said that as long as there were ongoing investigations into the cause of the recent accidents, a review of reports completed from previous accidents points to some common causal factors.

She said at the top of the list were issues about flight crew, aircraft operations and mechanical or engine failure.

“In fact, this means that there are no new or unknown accidental factors of the aircraft. The causes have been the same since the beginning of air transport, more than a century ago.

The main question remains; why do accidents continue when we know the causes? Could it be a matter of attitude and not necessarily of ability? “

The latest wave of accidents comes just months after the launch of the General Aviation Safety Strategy (GASS).

“GASS and its implementation plan are tools that will cover the financial years 2020-21 to 2024-25 and are aimed at curbing accidents in the private and recreational flying sector, commonly referred to as general aviation.

It appears that the general aviation sector has not fully adopted the safety principles applicable to planned commercial operations or the airline sector, which has not recorded a passenger fatal crash in more than 30 years on South African soil. . “This is a record we are proud of and we want the general aviation sector to imitate,” Khoza said.

She called for co-operation from all concerned, adding that accidents do not just happen out of the blue.

“A series of events usually lead to an accident. Therefore, we urge everyone to live under the mantra that you see something unacceptable, say something, because it can save someone’s life, including yours.”

Khoza said an overseas assessment conducted in October 2020 by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) to confirm the correctness of the evidence presented by South Africa to close the audit findings stemming from the 2017 ICAO audit, resulted in improving the assessment of our country for the effective implementation of ICAO from 87.41 to 88.68%.

This, Khoza said, cements the country of places among the best countries in matters of aviation security, security oversight and administration.

“Given our world ranking in terms of compliance, coupled with the many clear audit opinions that SACAA has received from the Auditor General for several years in a row, this means that we are seeking and seeking strict compliance with the law. of our country aviation that we as SACAA are in a similar position to support.

Compliance in all aspects of aviation should become second nature to every aviator. ”

IOL