Morning Post: Quarantine Hotel Dangers, Missing Posts Craig Kelly, Trump Revenge | News from Australia

Good morning, its Friday February 5th, and Imogen Dewey here bringing you the latest the virus that does not need to be named, Trumpet guilt trial and even more about Craig Kelly.

Epidemiologists say we need it pull the guards out quarantine hotel corridors and get fresh air and CCTV emphasizing, reasonably, that it makes no sense in human corridors as they can spread more infectious variants of Covid-19. The warning comes after a Australian Open Melbourne quarantine hotel worker tested positive for coronavirus four days after another guard tested positive in Perth (where still outdoor masks, pleaseAuthorities do not rule out airborne transmission, but Daniel Andrews does not expect the explosion to affect the Australian Open though the draw has been pushed back. Meanwhile, while our borders remain closed to most others, international students have started looking elsewhere for their studies.

Controversial Liberal MP Craig Kellys exchange week continues, with posts disappearing from his Facebook chronology almost as fast as the prolific correspondent posted. He is currently under fire for sharing Covid misinformation, especially from Labor, but even if the Liberals throw out Kelly, the Nationals are apparently eager to bring it inside.

TIK Tok now plans to display banner warnings on suspect content in an attempt to dissuade users from sharing videos that display misinformation. But one commenter says a teenager shares his the arrangement of the Britains chief medical officer on the platform shows that social media is out of control (even if his mom has confiscated the PlayStation as punishment). In other social media news, a tweet by Elon Musk sent the price of dogecoin by 50%.

Donald Trump may be off Twitter, but seems to have taken on a new hobby after the presidency: revenge now focuses on punishing Republicans who feel betrayed. Democrats have now asked Trump testify at his conviction trial. A former UK ambassador has accused his leaders of getting too close to Trump, seduced by pie in the sky promises over post-Brexit politics. Our leader, Scott Morrison, has decided to use his own first call with new US President Joe Biden to talk about China, Covid and the climate.

Australia

The Victorian and Queensland governments have attacked the Federal Coalition for its omnibus industrial relations bill, saying the proposed changes would leave workers worse off and undermine state wage theft laws.

Chief furniture retailer Nick Scali is set to receive a multimillion-dollar dividend payment as the assets of the enterprises were increased by the payment of the employers.

A suspected abduction victim who was rescued after moving through a hole in her car boots was detained for 13 hours, told a court in NSW. The car was stopped Wednesday on the Hume Highway, 20 minutes after another driver saw her hand waving for help.

Some witnesses were very afraid of the consequences by the Chinese Communist Party of giving public evidence in a Senate inquiry on issues affecting diaspora communities in Australia, something the working chair of the committees called extremely worrying.

Bota

Kirin stands behind brands including XXXX, Tooheys, Kirin and Little Creatures. Photos: Issei Kato / Reuters

Human rights groups have spurred Japanese beer giant Kirin sever ties with its Myanmar business operations, claiming continued joint ownership of breweries there makes him an effective accomplice in war crimes committed by the military (who have now committed Facebook access is blocked)

US announces end of support for Saudi-led offensive operations in Yemen, citing the role that the bombing campaign has played in creating the worst humanitarian crisis in the world.

Archaeologists have unearthed Bronze Age tombs at Stonehenge site of a controversial new road tunnel, which experts have already suggested risk catastrophic damage to the precious ancient landscape.

Human-induced global warming is directly responsible for the threat of a devastating flood in Peru this is the subject of a lawsuit against the German energy company RWE, according to new innovative research. meanwhile Brazilian mining giant Vale has agreed to pay $ 7 billion in compensation for a deadly dam collapse which killed 272 people.

Read recommended

While I am not optimistic about finding a job right now, or a career that can fulfill and nurture me, I have a different kind of hope. Photos: Christopher Hopkins / The Guardian

Too complicated to categorize yourself as thriving or surviving, writes 23-year-old Michelle Lim in her second contribution to our discontinued dream series. But if the last year has tried anything, it has shown me that despite the misfortunes that young people go through, we still go to the other side, scared but determined. Still, Brigid Delaney points out in a closely related note, if you thought the pandemic would bring an era of affordable housing to Australia you would be wrong.

As the world moves to a more plant-based diet, we seem to be warming up in the freezer, writes Max Brearley. Fresh mantra is best is not always true, says one chef when it comes to seafood. Another seafood expert agrees that the frozen section is nothing to fear. I disagree with the stupidity of exclusive local dining. I mean, it’s good if you live in Port Lincoln or Port Stephens or maybe Albany, but you know his urban imperialism has gone bad if you think you can do it in Sydney.

Sam Van Zwedens is the first ambitious and troubled book to address food as well as class, mental health, and diet culture with intimacy and awareness. Her vast memories try to solve the tangle of ideals, expectations and contradictions that lie at the heart of our relationship with food, with each other and with our bodies, writes Bec Kavanagh.

Michaela Coel has been nominated for an Actors Guild Award for I May Destroy You, a day after her BBC / HBO appearance broke at the Golden Globes. A relief for everyone puzzled about all Emily in Paris shakes her head (including one of the playwrights).

Listen

Still thinking about Craig Kelly? In today’s episode of Full Story, Lenore Taylor and Mike Ticher team up with host Gabrielle Jackson to discuss Scott Morrisons public reprimand for Craig Kellys spreading Covid-19 misinformation and what responsibilities politicians and the media have in reporting on pandemic and conspiracy theories.

The full story is the Guardian Australia Daily News podcast. Subscribe for free to Apple podcasts, Spotify or any other podcasting application.

Sports

Collingwood players say they will face the history of our club in order to learn, heal and determine how best to move forward together. Photos: Darren England / AAP

Collingwood players have apologized for their part in allowing a culture of racism to develop in the club. An open letter attributed to 150 Collingwood footballers and netballs begins with the word Sorry, continuing that through our silence we feel responsible for these injustices. This comes in response to the Do Better report, commissioned following allegations made by former player Hritier Lumumba of a culture of racism at the AFL club.

Media summary

A P + A last night the panel was also addressed The problem of racism in Collingwoods. A Chinese company wants to build one $ 39 million city (with main seaport) on our doorstep, reports Australian And according to Australian Australian, arson investigators may have found zero bush fire on the outskirts of Perth.

It’s coming

The national cabinet will discuss today the hotel quarantine and international flight limits, among other issues, and the federal government will issue its next letter of discussion of the fuel strategy.

And if you have read it by now

They were dog snatchers and knew what they were doing. A day care owner of a 60-year-old dog in Portland was scared to death when her van was stolen while she was unloading a client pet. It contained 12 dogs, including hers, Howard, who was in the front seat. Several fast-moving local movements jump in to help, tracking the vehicle in time to rescue the dog gang. Someone has to do this in a sweet animated film.

Register

If you would like to receive Guardian Australia morning mail in your inbox every day of the week, sign up here.