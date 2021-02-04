International
The future of Holocaust research in Poland depends on the issue of defamation
WARSAW, Poland (AP) Two Polish historians are facing a defamation trial for a scientific review of Polish behavior during World War II, a case whose outcome is expected to determine the fate of independent Holocaust research under Poland’s nationalist government.
A trial is set to begin in Warsaw District Court on February 9 in the case against Barbara Engelking, a historian at the Polish Center for Holocaust Research in Warsaw, and Jan Grabowski, a history professor at the University of Ottawa.
This is the first closely followed case of Holocaust speech since Poland sought to pass a law in 2018 that would have penalized Poland’s act of falsely blaming Holocaust crimes in Germany. These criminal sentences were dropped in favor of civilian sentences as the legislation sparked a major diplomatic dispute with Israel.
The current case is rather a civil defamation case adjudicated under a pre-existing law, yet many scholars believe it will set an important precedent for Holocaust search freedom.
Since gaining power in 2015, Poland’s ruling conservative party, Law and Justice, has sought to discourage Polish wrongdoing investigations during the German wartime occupation, preferring instead to emphasize almost exclusively Polish heroism and suffering. The aim is to promote national pride but critics say the government has uncovered the fact that some Poles also collaborated in the German killing of Jews.
The Israeli Holocaust Museum Yad Vashem said the legal effort “constitutes a serious attack on free and open search”.
A number of other historic institutions have condemned the case as the decision approaches, based in Paris Shoah Memory Foundation describing it Tuesday as a “witch hunt” and a “harmful invasion of the search heart.”
The issue focuses on a 1,600-page two-volume historical work in Polish, “Endless Night: The Fate of the Jews in Selected Districts of Occupied Poland,” which was edited by Grabowski and Engelking. An abridged English version is expected to be published in a few months.
Grabowski and Engelking say they see the case as an attempt to discredit them personally and to discourage other scholars from investigating the truth about the extermination of Jews in Poland.
“This is a case of the Polish state against freedom of search,” Grabowski told The Associated Press on Monday.
Grabowski, a Polish-Canadian whose father was a Polish Holocaust survivor, has faced considerable anti-Semitic harassment by nationalists, both online and in lectures in Canada, France and elsewhere.
Polish officials, including the country’s ambassador to Israel, Marek Magierowski, argue that this is only a civil matter and does not pose any threat to freedom of speech. Magierowski, in a letter to the representative of Holocaust survivors in Israel, expressed his concern about the anti-Semitic insults that have erupted over the issue.
The granddaughter of a man in the village of Malinowo, whose behavior during the war is briefly mentioned, is suing Grabowski and Engelking, seeking 100,000 zlotys ($ 27,000) in damages and a newspaper apology.
According to the testimonies presented in the book, Edward Malinowski, an elder in the village, allowed a Jewish woman to survive by helping her cross as a non-Jew. But the survivor’s testimony is also quoted as saying he was an accomplice in the deaths of several dozen Jews. Malinowski was acquitted of collaborating with the Germans in a post-war trial.
The granddaughter, Filomena Leszczynska, 81, is supported by the Polish League Against Defamation, a group which is close to the Polish government and has received grants in the past.
This organization argued that both scholars are guilty of “desecrating the good name” of a Polish hero, whom they claim had no role in harming the Jews and damaging the dignity and pride of all Poles.
Mark Weitzman, director of government affairs for the Simon Wiesenthal Center, entitled “The Endless Night” a “meticulously researched and source book … detailing thousands of cases of Polish collaboration in the killing of Jews during the Holocaust.”
“The proceedings against these two internationally renowned scholars are nothing more than an attempt to use the legal system to stifle and intimidate Holocaust scholarships in Poland,” Weitzman said.
Germany invaded Poland in 1939, annexing part of it to Germany and directly governing the rest, killing millions. Unlike other countries occupied by Germany, there was no collaborationist government in Poland. The pre-war Polish government and army fled into exile, in addition to an underground resistance army that fought the Nazis inside the country.
However, some people in Poland collaborated with the Germans in hunting and killing Jews, in many cases people who had fled the ghettos and sought to hide in the village.
Grabowski said “Endless Night” is “multifaceted and speaks to Polish virtue just as much. It presents a true picture.”
“The Holocaust is not here to help the Polish ego and morality, it is a drama involving the deaths of 6 million people which seems to have been forgotten by the nationalists,” he said.
A deputy foreign minister, Pawel Jablonski, described the issue as a private matter.
“Everyone’s legal right to seek such a solution before (a) the court if they feel that their rights have been violated by another person (person) or entity,” Jablonski told the AP in a statement Monday. “The government is not involved in the proceedings, it is a private matter decided by the court.”
However, those who fear that the issue may stifle independent research take a different view.
“Involvement in this trial of a heavily subsidized publicly funded organization can easily be interpreted as a form of censorship and an attempt to intimidate researchers from publishing their research results for fear of a costly trial and subsequent costly litigation.” said Zygmunt Stepinski, director of the POLIN Museum of Polish Jewish History in Warsaw.
Maciej Swirski, head of the organization, said no public money was used to fund the legal case.
___
This story was first published on 2 February 2021. It was updated on 4 February 2021 to make it clear that the case was being tried under civil law, not criminal law, and to add comments from the Polish ambassador to Israel.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed.
