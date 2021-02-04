International
Greta Thunberg’s figurines burned in Delhi after tweets at farmers’ protests | India
Counter-protesters in Delhi have burned Swedish environmental campaign figures Greta Thunberg after she posted on Twitter support for Indians protesting against farmers in posts that have sparked an investigation by Indian police.
Crowds gathered in Delhi to protest against several international celebrities, including Thunberg and pop singer Rihanna, who sparked sentiment in India and angered the government after posting on Twitter about ongoing farmers’ protests this week. Pictures of Thunberg and Rihanna were lit and banners held up warning that international interference in Indian affairs would not be tolerated.
Since November, hundreds of thousands of farmers have settled in camps around Delhi demanding the repeal of some new agricultural laws. After a march turned violent last week, with hundreds attacking the Red Fort capitals, Delhi police had cracked down on farmers by sending riot police and paramilitary troops, cutting off entry and exit to protest sites and blocking internet access. mobile.
Thunberg became involved in allegations of an international criminal conspiracy against India after she wrote on Twitter a toolkit for people who wanted to show support for farmers. The document included campaign tips such as suggested hashtags and tips on how to sign petitions.
Although he was not named in the police case that arose, Thunbergs’s tweet was said to have brought Delhi police attention to the existence of the toolkit. Leaders in the ruling Bharatiya Janata (BJP) party said the toolkit was evidence of international plans for attacks against India.
In response to reports that a case had been filed against Thunberg, Praveer Ranjan, the special police commissioner for Delhi, said: We have not mentioned anyone in the FIR [first information report], the only one against the creators of the toolkit, which is a matter of investigation and the Delhi police will investigate that case.
On Wednesday Thunberg had posted on Twitter: We stand in solidarity with the farmers’ protests in India and regarding a news article on the harsh measures used against the protesting farmers.
Rihanna had previously posted on Twitter an article on the crackdown on farmers, writing: Why are we not talking about this ?!
The Indian government issued a statement in response warning harshly against celebrities tweeting hashtags and sensational social media comments.
On Thursday, shortly after the news of the police investigation came out, Thunberg reaffirmed her position. I still #StandWithFermers and support their peaceful protest, she wrote on Twitter to her 4.7 million followers. No hatred, threat or human rights violation will ever change that. #FarmProtest.
Farmers’ protests have become a very inflammatory issue in India, with few solutions on the horizon. Nine rounds of talks between the government and farmers have failed and the supreme court recently suspended law enforcement.
Farmers have said they will not give up their protests until the government agrees to repeal a series of laws that were passed last year.
The government has said the laws will allow more private investment in the archaic agriculture sector and push for modernization. Farmers say the changes, which will allow large retailers to buy directly from manufacturers, will mean the end of long-guaranteed prices for their produce and leave them at the mercy of big business.
Media access to protest sites has been largely cut off. A journalist was arrested for entering one of the countries over the weekend and nine Indian journalists are facing charges, including riots and conspiracy over social media posts related to the protests.
