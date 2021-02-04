India to serve Africa’s COVID-19 vaccine needs: Prime Minister Narendra Modi South African President Cyril Ramaphosa | India News

New Delhi: Even when supplies of India’s COVID-19 vaccines arrived in South Africa, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday assured South African President Cyril Ramaphosa that India has the capacity to meet the needs of the African continent.

The two leaders spoke to each other in the evening with the main focus on the COVID-19 pandemic and co-operation on coronavirus vaccines. The OPM reading said the two leaders discussed “the ongoing challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic”, and in this context, “vaccination campaigns being undertaken in their respective countries”.

Prime Minister Modi reiterated to the President of South Africa that “India ‘s substantial production capacity for pharmaceuticals and vaccines will continue to serve the needs of all countries, including those in Africa.” In addition to South Africa, supplies of India’s COVID-19 vaccines have reached Morocco and Egypt on the mainland.

New Delhi will also deliver a crore (10 million) doses of COVID-19 vaccines produced in India to Africa under the covax structure of GAVI. During the Modi-Cyril talks, the two leaders also discussed the possibilities of co-operation between the two countries in “various international forums, to facilitate access and affordability of vaccines and medicines”.

This also comes when 2020 saw India and South Africa jointly proposing a proposal calling for the suspension of intellectual property rights in the COVID-19 vaccine patent. The proposal has received much support from developing countries, but the EU, US remain its main opponent.

India, which is the largest producer of vaccines in the world so far has shipped COVID-19 vaccines to 16 countries. These are Bhutan, Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal, Burma, Mauritius, Seychelles, Sri Lanka, United Arab Emirates, Brazil, Morocco, Bahrain, Oman, Egypt, Algeria, Kuwait and South Africa.

56 loop doses of vaccines made in India have been donated while over 100 loop doses of vaccines have been sent to the market. In the coming weeks, Indian vaccines are scheduled to arrive in the CARICOM (Caribbean) countries, Pacific Islands, Nicaragua, Afghanistan, Mongolia and more.