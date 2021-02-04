The success of the Israel vaccine sparks a debate over Palestinian inequalities





JERUSALEM Israel quickly became the world leader in vaccinating its population against Covid-19, but almost all Palestinian residents of the occupied West Bank are still waiting for their first doses of inoculation. This inequality has sparked a heated debate over Israel’s responsibilities as an occupying power in one of the world’s longest-running territorial animosities. For critics of Israel, international law obliges Israel to give Palestinians access to vaccines comparable to those it offers its citizens. But supporters of Israel’s policies claim that the Palestinians took responsibility for health services for their population when it signed the Oslo Accords in the 1990s. As Palestinians expressing susceptibility to the virus somewhat diminished this week, the Palestinian Authority officially launched a vaccination campaign by giving first-line medical workers doses received from Israel, the contrast with Israel remains striking. The inequality also partly reflects the complete inequality in vaccine access between rich countries like Israel and other areas of the developing world.

The Palestinian vaccine campaign still lags far behind that of Israel, which with a population of about 9.2 million has inoculated more than 3.3 million people with a first dose. They include a significant percentage of the approximately 450,000 settlers living alongside Palestinians in the West Bank, who number between 2.5 million and three million. It remains unclear exactly when the approximately two million Palestinians in Gaza, the blockaded enclave controlled by the anti-Israel militant group Hamas, will begin receiving the vaccines. For the small number of Palestinian doctors and nurses who received the vaccines on Wednesday, it was a moment of relief. Thank God, I feel good, said Ayman Abu Daoud, 49, a Bethlehem-based nurse who has administered coronavirus tests over the past 11 months. Vaccines give us hope that we will overcome the pandemic, but we still have a long way to go.

Mr Abu Daoud was one of 100 front line workers in the Bethlehem region where the first Palestinian cases in the West Bank were discovered to receive vaccines on Wednesday and Thursday, local health officials said. Dozens of other health workers on the front line in the Bethlehem area were still awaiting shooting, they said.

Bassil Bawatneh, director of an eye hospital near Ramallah that has been turned into a coronavirus treatment center, called the vaccination of medical teams a very important step. The Palestinians received their first significant shipment of vaccines last Monday when Israel gave the Palestinian Authority 2,000 Moderna doses a measure the Israeli government approved after public health experts had recommended it. Israeli officials said they intend to deliver an additional 3,000 doses. On Tuesday, the Palestinian Authority’s Ministry of Health said the vaccination campaign would initially target first-line health workers and then expand to people over the age of 60 as well as those suffering from chronic diseases. Palestinians received 10,000 doses of Russ Sputnik V vaccine on Thursday. They expect to receive 37,440 doses of Pfizer in February and hundreds of thousands of doses of AstraZeneca either in late February or early March through the Covax global sharing initiative, according to Gerald Rockenschaub, head of the World Health Organization mission in Palestine. Another two million doses of AstraZeneca are scheduled to arrive throughout March, Palestinian officials said. Palestinian Authority Health Minister Mai al-Kaila had said the vaccines would be transferred to Gaza on Wednesday, but Israeli security officials said the Palestinians had not submitted a formal application for permission to send the vaccines there. Any request would require the approval of the Israeli government, officials said.

The launch of the West Bank vaccination campaign followed a heated dispute between Israeli and Palestinian supporters over whether Israel bears responsibility for vaccinating Palestinians. Human rights defenders have argued that Israel is obliged under international law to provide Palestinians with access to vaccines compared to what it makes available to its citizens. Some also argue that Israel has a moral imperative to do so as a military occupier with the means to help. Lawyers have highlighted the Fourth Geneva Convention, in which the occupying states have a duty to ensure the public health of people living under occupation to the fullest extent possible, particularly in relation to combating epidemics and diseases. After 50 years of endless occupation, Israel’s duties go beyond providing free doses, said Omar Shakir, director of Human Rights Watch for Israel and Palestine, referring to the vaccine bottles Israel handed over to the Palestinians on Monday. Mr Shakir stressed that Israel should provide vaccines to the Palestinians, despite the Palestinian Authority’s efforts to provide them independently, and said it was unjustified to give settlers greater access to vaccines than its neighbors. their Palestinians. But Israeli officials have said that while Israel has an interest in securing vaccinations for Palestinians, many of them workers who come into frequent contact with Israelis, there is no legal responsibility to do so. Vaccine for covid-19 Answers to your vaccine questions Am I eligible for the Covid vaccine in my state? Currently more than 150 million people almost half of the population have the right to be vaccinated. But each state makes the final decision on who goes first. Nations 21 million health care workers and three million residents of long-term care institutions were the first to qualify. In mid-January, federal officials urged all states to open the conditions to all 65 and older and adults of any age with medical conditions that put them at high risk of becoming seriously ill or dying from Covid-19. . Adults in the general population are in the background of the row. If federal and state health officials can clear barriers to the delivery of vaccines, all 16 years and older will become eligible as early as this spring or early summer. The vaccine has not been approved in children, although studies are ongoing. It may be months before a vaccine is available to anyone under the age of 16. Go to your health website for updated information on vaccination policies in your area Is the vaccine free? You do not have to pay anything out of pocket to get the vaccine, although you will be asked for insurance information. If you do not have insurance, you should still be given the free vaccine. Congress passed legislation this spring that prohibits insurers from enforcing any cost sharing, such as a co-payment or deductible. It extends to additional protections that prevent pharmacies, doctors and hospitals from billing patients, including those who are uninsured. Even so, health experts worry that patients may be stuck in gaps that leave them vulnerable to unexpected bills. This can happen to those who are charged a visit fee to the doctor along with their vaccine, or Americans who have certain types of health coverage that do not fall under the new rules. If you get your vaccine from a doctor’s office or an emergency clinic, talk to them about possible hidden charges. To be sure you will not receive an unexpected bill, the best bet is to get your vaccine at a health department vaccination site or local pharmacy once the shooting becomes more available. Can I choose which vaccine to get? How long will the vaccine last? Will I need another one next year? This will be determined. It is unlikely that Covid-19 vaccinations will become an annual event, as will the flu vaccine. Or the benefits of the vaccine may last for more than a year. We have to wait to see how stable the vaccine protection is. To determine this, researchers will follow vaccinated people to look for progress those people who become ill with Covid-19 despite vaccination. This is a sign of weakening defenses and will give researchers clues as to how long the vaccine lasts. They will also monitor the levels of antibodies and T cells in the blood of vaccinated people to determine if and when a boost may be needed. Possible conceit that people may need stimulants every few months, once a year or just every few years. It is simply a matter of waiting for the data. Will my employer request vaccinations? Where can I learn more? “We want everyone in the area to be vaccinated, but the Palestinian Authority is the party responsible for ensuring the health of the Palestinians,” said Yoav Kish, Israel’s deputy health minister. Our responsibility is to vaccinate our population, he said, noting that Israeli health care providers were vaccinating Israeli Arab citizens and Palestinian residents of East Jerusalem.

The Oslo Accords, interim agreements between Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organization, stated that the Palestinians would take responsibility for health in the West Bank and Gaza, but they also mentioned that Israel and the Palestinians should cooperate in fighting epidemics and communicable diseases. Israel’s defense policies have argued that Israeli officials moved faster than their Palestinian counterparts in securing vaccine deals. The Palestinian Authority initially did not lead public calls for Israel to vaccinate Palestinians. Ahmad Majdalani, the social development minister, said the Palestinians did not publicly ask for Israel to vaccinate them in the first place because they thought they would get what they needed through international donations, contacts with pharmaceutical companies and private discussions with Israeli officials. When it became clear that their strategy was not yielding immediate results, Mr Majdalani said they decided to start issuing statements demanding that Israel fulfill its international duty by providing vaccines. Last week, Nabil Abu Rudeineh, a spokesman for Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, said international law requires Israel to provide vaccines for Palestinians, but that Palestinians are still working to find any way to find any vaccine. possible if it is English or Russian or Chinese Ghassan Khatib, a political scientist at Birzeit University, argued that the Palestinians initially refrained from Israel’s public call to give them vaccines because they were disgusted to sound self-contradictory, seeking to receive them independently , while at the same time giving responsibility to Israel. Hussein al-Sheikh, the top Palestinian official in charge of coordinating with the Israelis, said the Palestinians demanded up to 10,000 doses from Israel at the end of December.

Israeli officials said that in addition to the thousands of vaccines Israel transferred to the Palestinians this week, it also distributed 200 doses in January to the Palestinians, but Mr al-Sheikh denied it.

Public health experts said they were more concerned that Palestinians might be reluctant to get vaccinated. There is a lot of false information on social media making people fear vaccination, said Abdulsalam al-Khayyat, head of the public health department at An Najah University Medical School in Nablus. Mr al-Khayyat predicted that about half of the Palestinian public was unsure about getting a vaccine, and he said achieving herd immunity would not be possible without convincing a large section of Palestinian society to be inoculated. Making sure the public will be vaccinated is the biggest challenge we are facing now, he said. Patrick Kingsley contributed reporting from Jerusalem and Mohammed Najib from Ramallah, West Bank.

