Ethiopia shows no political will to reach agreement on GERD: Egyptian Ambassador to Washington – Politics – Egypt





Ethiopia shows no political will to reach an agreement on the Greater Ethiopia Renaissance Dam (GERD), Egyptian Ambassador to Washington Moatez Zahran was quoted as saying on Thursday. In one podcast interview with Al-Monitor on Thursday, Ambassador Zahran said there is no political will from Ethiopia to reach any kind of agreement if the international community does not unite and support the negotiations, which have reached a stalemate recently. “We have never been against development in Ethiopia, we have to be able to convince people that this actually meets the needs of development, but without any significant harm to the other two countries. [Egypt and Sudan], ”He said. The ambassador said GERD has the potential to ruin the lives of over 150 million Egyptian and Sudanese citizens and will create an avalanche of socio-economic unrest. “For every 1 billion cubic meters of water lost from the unilateral operation of the dam, Egypt would lose 290,000 revenue, 130,000 hectares of cultivated land,” he said, referring to points raised by the Egyptian embassy’s virtual meeting with aides. Congress in DC on Tuesday to discuss the GERD crisis. “It is an issue of an existential nature for Egypt,” he said, adding that Egypt held negotiations with Ethiopia and Sudan to achieve a favorable situation. “Unilateralism is not an option, a legally binding agreement must be reached with a dispute resolution mechanism, and we certainly encourage the new administration to fully engage again,” Zahran said. Two weeks ago, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned during his confirmation hearing that GERD talks between Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan could “boil over”. Last year, the Trump administration mediated talks in Washington DC between the three parties to break the stalemate for years in negotiations, but failed to secure an Ethiopian signature on a draft agreement. In September, the U.S. suspended aid to Ethiopia after the Trump administration blamed the stalemate in GERD negotiations for Addis Ababa immutability. Ethiopia announced last July the completion of the first filling of the dam and plans to complete the second filling this year, despite the lack of a legally binding agreement between the three parties. Sudan recently refused to take part in further talks until experts from the African Union, which has mediated several rounds of negotiations between the three parties, are given more opportunities to help overcome differences between the parties. Egypt has accused Ethiopia of halting GERD negotiations and evading commitment to a binding agreement. Short link:









