Palestinian electoral alliance splits ahead of Israeli vote | Middle East News

An electoral alliance of Palestinian parties in Israel has split ahead of the March parliamentary elections, which could weaken the representation of Israeli Palestinian citizens in the Knesset.

The Joint Arab List, which won a record 15 seats in parliamentary elections last year, ended their split on Thursday with the United Arab List (UAL), the southern branch of the Islamic Movement, breaking away from the alliance to run in the by-elections. independently.

The other three parties Hadash, Taal and Balad said they agreed to run together as a united front in the March 23 vote, after efforts failed to reach an agreement with the UAL led by Mansour Abbas.

The three parties submitted their joint ballot before Thursday night’s deadline for completing the voter lists.

We tried to keep all four parties united, but failed, Al Jazeera told Ahmad al-Tibi, the chairman of the Taal party.

However, we [the three other parties of the Joint List] will continue to work together and represent the interests of our people, he said, referring to the electorate of alliances of predominantly Palestinian citizens of Israel.

Under the agreement, Hadash leader Ayman Odeh will continue to lead the Joint List, followed by Taals al-Tibi chairman and newly elected leader Balad Sami Abu Shehadeh.

The split will undoubtedly affect our representation in the Knesset, but we will continue our fight against Netanyahu and work to realize our voter ambitions, al-Tibi said, adding that he hoped the three-party alliance would win 10 seats in parliament.

Leaders and supporters of the Joint List have long hoped to oust Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the leader of the right-wing Likud party, accusing him of racism and incitement against Palestinian citizens of Israel.

Roots of discord

The rift in the Joint Arab List first surfaced in December, when UALs Abbas appeared to be in favor of cooperating with Netanyahu to achieve gains for Israeli Palestinian citizens, including better shelter and protection against crime and violence.

UAL had said in recent weeks that it would only rule out Netanyahu’s recommendation as prime minister after the vote on a key Joint List request with two conditions: that the Joint List proposes alternative Israeli Jewish parties to co-operate and that it does not agree to support legislation social liberal.

Odeh, the alliance leader, had voted last year in favor of a bill banning so-called conversion therapy for LGBTQ people.

In recent weeks, UALs Abbas accused other parties of disrespecting traditional values, saying he had more in common language on social issues with some right-wing Jewish religious parties that opposed the bill. The other three parties on the Joint List are secular and left-wing.

Speaking to reporters after handing over the list of UAL candidates on Thursday, Abbas said his party would seek alliances with anyone who shares its values ​​and in line with the interests of the Palestinian citizens of Israel.

He did not rule out Netanyahu’s recommendation for prime minister, saying that we will leave him until after the election and decide based on what is offered to us.

The lure of Arab voters

Unlike previous votes, Netanyahu has been openly addressing Palestinian voters, making rare visits to Palestinian-majority cities in Israel as part of his election campaign, and apologizing for previous remarks that were considered racist or incitement. from the community.

Netanyahu hopes to win some of the votes of Palestinian citizens, according to analysts, in order to gather a coalition that will extend his term in office and potentially give him immunity from prosecution for corruption charges. His chances would improve if his coalition were able to secure a 61-seat majority in the 120-seat parliament.

The prime minister has long faced three separate corruption cases and has been accused of bribery, fraud and breach of trust. Netanyahu denies any wrongdoing.

Netanyahu wants to escape prosecution and that is why he is showing political flexibility, said Israeli-based political analyst Sami Abdulhamid, referring to Israeli Palestinian citizens.

He thinks he can potentially get some votes from the Palestinian community in Israel and win seats that the Islamic party wins in the Knesset, Abdulhamid said, saying this was unlikely to happen.

Weakened representation

The Palestinian citizens of Israel, who include Muslims, Druze, and Christians, make up 20 percent of the population and more than 900,000 of the nearly six million eligible Israeli voters.

Because Palestinian citizens traditionally vote as a unified bloc for the Common List, they could potentially have a significant effect on the electoral result if they vote in large numbers.

But some observers believe the split will discourage inter-community voting and weaken its representation in the Knesset altogether.

According to analyst Abdulhamid, many eligible voters have gradually lost interest in the election due to conflicts within the Joint List, as well as its perceived failure to address pressing issues.

When the Joint List won 15 seats in the Knesset, voters had high expectations of them when it came to long-standing issues, including housing, discrimination and violence and organized crime in the community.

Instead, the parties were fighting against each other. Now with the split, the Palestinian parties will lose power in the Knesset. UAL may not even clear the threshold to enter the Knesset, he added.

Still, Balads Abu Shehadeh told Al Jazeera that although the three-party alliance was starting at a very low point, he believes the Joint List still has a good chance of winning 10 seats.

It may take two or three weeks for this to be reflected in any poll, but I am sure our electorate will vote again for the Common List, said Abu Shehadeh.

Further reports by Rima Mustafa in Jerusalem.