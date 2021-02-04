We need MSP and PDS

Make structural and administrative changes to improve them and better serve our economically heterogeneous population

There is no second opinion on the need for reforms in the agricultural sector, especially on the marketing side. But reforms need to be situation-specific and adopt ground realities with the consent of stakeholders. They should not be based on theoretical imitation and a unilateral government decision. What is good in a developed country may not be good in a developing country. It also depends on many complex issues such as agronomic practices, socio-economic conditions and income distribution layers, which are endemic to each country. Farm acts do not seem to take many of these seriously.

India, just because it has the 5th largest economy, can not assume to bring about reforms by imitating other countries with such a large economy. The per capita income (PCI) of those countries is many times higher than India which ranks 142nd in the world PCI (IMF). And most importantly, the distribution of income among their people is fairer than to the black inequality in our country. India has some of the richest and poorest worlds. These reforms presuppose a more or less perfect market, but such market conditions rarely exist, more so in India. So the saying that is good for the goose is not right here.

Addiction to Agri

Fifty-seven percent of India’s geographical area is under agriculture, the second highest in the world. India has 94% marginal, small, medium and medium sized farmers with persistent debt. Yields per unit of land area are lower in India. About 60% of the population depends on agriculture, directly or indirectly. About 25% of people live below the poverty line (BPL). We have a National Food Safety Act, people are given food at government subsidized rates. This system has evolved over a period of time. 65% of people, including above the poverty line, benefit from rations from the public distribution system (PDS). There are regulated agriculture markets and the MSP program to assist the PDS.

These systems have also accumulated a lot of inefficiency, corruption and loss of resources over the years due to politics, improper administration and corrupt practices. They need to be reviewed and modernized. But we cannot afford to ignore them or allow them to do research on their own. They need to be there with structural and administrative changes to serve our economically heterogeneous groups of farmers and consumers. Because, in our country, agriculture is still unclear in the monsoon. A bad monsoon in a year can affect national income – production, prices and farmers’ incomes can go bad.

Food Safety

Over the years, the PDS has become synonymous with food security and also formed an important part of government policy for food economy management. Until 1992, it was a general rights scheme. In 1992, it changed to focus on the poor. In 1997, it became for the distribution of food products to the target groups. Accordingly, Parliament passed the National Food Safety Act (NFSA) in 2013. The NFSA seeks to make the right to food a legal right by providing subsidized food for almost two-thirds of the population.

Experts say that when 67% of the country’s population falls under the PDS for food, banning MSP is not pragmatic. And if the government stops MSP, then PDS will also be repealed automatically. In India, there is also a need to create a buffer state for unforeseen situations. Procurement (MSP) and Delivery (PDS) of goods and buffer stock management need to be studied in detail to determine the actual benefits to farmers and the rest of the population.

There is a need to make appropriate structural and administrative changes to streamline it and help people more efficiently. At the time of a natural disaster, the government should distribute rations to the poor as happened during the current pandemic. And without procuring cereals to the MSP and using the PDS, such distribution by the government is not possible.

It is economical!

The government is reluctant to include MSP and PDS in the Acts, claiming that it will be very costly, about 23 billion per year so far. But experts say it is exaggerated and may not cost more than 8 billion lek per year if the system is rationalized with the necessary corrective measures. Which is not uneconomical considering its need and benefits for a large number of people. Whatever it is, the government needs to deal with bronze sacks to understand the implications and reach an understanding of how to rationalize it. Can’t just clean it aside. And the benefit of temporary informal promises outside the Acts is not credible.

Dr HS Sidhu, a retired professor of economics from Punjab University of Agriculture, Ludhiana, said banning MSP as well as PDS is not in the general interest of the country, especially the poor. According to the NFSA, India should cover 67% of the population under PDS, including 75% rural poor and 50% urban poor, which operates at around 67% and is not possible without supplying cereals under PDS, he said.

There is also an argument in favor of transferring cash instead of MSP and PDS. But, as experts say, if we provide money instead of rations, beneficiaries may end up using this money for other needs and this will lead to malnutrition in the country manifold. The transfer of cash may not always be on time, which is evident in the months with delays in the transfer of money to various social schemes. Such a delay would deprive the poor of food, which is a basic need for survival. It may also be insufficient due to ever-increasing market prices. Therefore, it is short-sighted for the government to talk about such an important aspect of linking MSP and PDS in marketing reform in agriculture.

Farm acts certainly need to be remade to make them comprehensive, meaningful and sustainable. There was a lot of room for better reform if the government had entered for adequate discussions and used the proper parliamentary procedure. After all, agricultural reform is not as controversial or controversial as Article 370 or the CAA.

(The author is a freelance journalist)

