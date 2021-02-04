International
Canada extends navigation ban by one year until February 2022
There will be no major cruises in Canada this year, as the Canadian government extended its ban on cruise operations until February 2022.
The extended ban complicates the efforts of cruise operators to resume cruising in North America this year, extending their suspension since travel was halted in March 2020 due to coronavirus outbreaks on the ship. The ban was scheduled to expire later this month.
The Canadian measure applies to cruise ships carrying 100 or more people and prohibits passenger ships carrying more than 12 people from entering Arctic coastal waters, including Nunatsiavut, Nunavik and Labrador Coast, said Canadian Transport Minister Omar Alghabra. Pleasure-seeking adventure craftsmen are also barred from entering Arctic waters, he added.
Temporary bans on cruise ships and pleasure boats are essential to continue to protect the most vulnerable among our communities and to avoid the dominance of our healthcare systems, said Mr. This is the right and responsible thing to do.
Cruise ships from U.S. regions like New England and Alaska typically stop in Canada. Canadian ports reported visits by more than 1 million cruise passengers in 2019, mostly in Vancouver and ports in the Canadian Seas.
Members of the International Cruise Lines Association served 29.7 million passengers in 2019, more than half of whom were from North America.
The extended ban is the latest in a series of measures by the Canadian government to stop travel to and from the country in an effort to curb the spread of new variants of the coronavirus. Although the Covid-19 case count is retreating from the peaks in early January, the spread of Canadas vaccines has been much slower than expected. The Canadian vaccination rate lags behind the most advanced economies including the US and UK
Those who violate the ban on passenger ships could be fined up to C $ 1 million, equivalent to about $ 779,000, jailed for up to 18 months, or both, the government said. Cruise ships carrying 100 or fewer people will be subject to protocols from local health authorities, the government said.
Arctic handicrafts, used for essential transportation, subsistence fishing, harvesting and hunting, will not be subject to the measures, according to the government.
Carnival Cruise Line Operators, Royal Caribbean Group RCL 2.05%
and Holdings Norwegian Cruise Line Sh.pk
NCLH 3.35%
have removed their American ships by April 30th. Carnival Corp.
CCL 2.98%
Chief Executive Arnold Donald had planned to resume service for all vessels by the end of the year, he said in January.
Time to travel to the US ultimately depends on obtaining a permit from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which requires operators to perform mock cruises and apply for a certificate at least 60 days before offering travel with passengers. Like the Canadian government, the CDC discourages sea voyages.
– Jacquie McNish contributed to this article.
