Pandemic: The orthodox destruction of blockades creates discontent in Israel





Even as Israel’s unprecedented vaccination program races forward, the country’s third pandemic blockade in a year has failed to curb deaths or the spread of the virus. Part of the failure stems from poor enforcement of blockades in neighborhoods and cities that are home to the country’s ultra-orthodox minority, or Haredim. The growing community has long represented an imminent challenge to the country due to its socio-economic separatism. The rift dates back to the founding of Israel. In exchange for support in parliament, secular politicians have allowed ultra-Orthodox to design their own school curricula and given young people exemptions from military recruitment. Their autonomy was demonstrated Sunday when tens of thousands of ultra-Orthodox mourners, openly challenging government orders and their communities suffering losses from the pandemic, came out at a tightly packed funeral in Jerusalem for a prominent rabbi who had died from the coronavirus. The heavy payment from the pandemics has fostered a sense that Haredi autonomy is something that Israeli politicians and society must face immediately. We were talking about life and death now, says author Yossi Klein Halevi of the blocking challenge. This is a watershed moment for Israeli society.

TEL AVIV, Israel The blockade scenes at noon on Sunday in both cities provided a separate COVID-19 screen a story of the two Israelis. In Jerusalem, tens of thousands of ultra-Orthodox mourners attended a packed funeral for a prominent rabbi who had died from the coronavirus. Their meeting was in clear contradiction to government restrictions that police said were powerless to enforce. In Tel Aviv, police patrolled public squares to scare away potential crowds and ensured that stalls in open markets remained closed from blockage. Inequality is not lost on anyone, and points to a rapid social divide that is far deeper and older than adherence to pandemic protocols. Restrictions are killing us. I can not get a person to come here, or recover a fine. It’s sad to see the market closed, says Abed Ovadia, a normally terrific fruit seller at Tel Avivs Carmel Market, standing at an empty stall, usually filled with apples and pears. When the conversation turns to large-scale disobedience among ultra-Orthodox, Mr. Ovadia vents. They challenge everything. They take advantage of the fact that they have power in the Knesset. If they did not have that power, they would not behave like that. This is why people are suffering. Failure to curb the virus Mr. Ovadia’s disappointment resonates far and wide. Even as Israel’s unprecedented vaccination program races forward, the country’s third pandemic blockade in a year has failed to curb deaths or the spread of the virus. Part of the failure stems from the poor implementation of governments for blockades in neighborhoods and cities that are home to the country’s ultra-Orthodox minority, known as Haredim Hebrew for fear of God. The community, 12% of Israel’s population, has long represented an imminent social and political challenge to the country due to its high birth rates and socio-economic separatism. But the pandemic has sparked a sense that Haredi autonomy is something Israeli politicians and society must face immediately. Abed Ovadia, a normally bitter fruit seller, looks at his empty stall and grill shops in Tel Aviv Carmel Market, January 31, 2021. In addition to footage of mass weddings and funerals, television news is filled with images of riots, fires, stone-throwing, and border police vigorously following scenes of rebellious youths harassing Israelis because of their resemblance to clashes with Palestinians in the West. occupied Bank We were talking about life and death now, says Yossi Klein Halevi, an author and contributor to the Shalom Hartman Institute, about blocked confrontations. This is a watershed moment for Israeli society. The secular-Haredi divide and shelters date back to the founding of Israel. In exchange for support in parliament, secular politicians have allowed ultra-Orthodox to design their own school curricula and given young people exemptions from military recruitment. But the heavy number of pandemics has made it easier for Haredim to operate as an autonomous entity and can use their political power to resist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. What is seen as his governments’ soft approach to the Hared challenge has made secular Israelis boil. Enough! Who runs this place? tweeted parliamentary opposition leader Yair Lapid, saying ultra-Orthodox primary schools remained open while students in the rest of the country remained at home. Whoever disagrees, funding should be stopped. In a healthy country, there is a law for everyone. Analysts say most of the problem is a matter of political will. Mr Netanyahu, running for re-election in March and amid a corruption trial, is being criticized for being too respectful of the ultra-Orthodox politicians and rabbis he needs in his coalition. They have their prime minister, their rabbi. They only hear what their rabbi says, says Arik Golan, owner of a pet supply store in Tel Aviv. And their rabbi does not listen to our prime minister. Haredi seeking soul However, the leadership crisis extends even within the Haredi community. The ultra-orthodox minority which mainly lives in isolation, in poor and densely populated neighborhoods has suffered the worst consequences from the pandemic. Among Israelis over the age of 60, nearly four times as many Haredim have died per capita as the general Jewish population, according to data from the Israeli Ministry of Health. Even in the midst of clashes that challenge the authority of governments, there has also been, for the first time, some public search for the soul within the Haredi community as well as criticism of the leadership. It’s our fault, read a banner headline in the Haredi Bamishpacha newspaper. Israeli police officers clash with ultra-Orthodox Jews in Ashdod, Israel, January 24, 2021. Israeli police officers were sent on Sunday to close schools in Jerusalem and Ashdod that had opened in violation of coronavirus closure rules. Last week, after rock-throwing clashes with police in Bnei Brak, a Haredi town outside Tel Aviv, an ultra-Orthodox commentator attacked leaders for making excuses and casting doubt. I’m pulling my hair out in anger and shame at the people who are burying the Haredi public and explaining why they are right, said Moshe Glesner, an ultra-Orthodox TV presenter on a public affairs program. We are paying with our lives. To be sure, ultra-orthodox opposition is not limited to Israel. Communities in New York and the UK have also held mass rallies in defiance of local restrictions. Denying the harshness of pandemic and contemptuous science, they insist on keeping synagogues, schools, and religious seminaries open. Political consequences In Israel, however, where the Haredim reject the secular Jewish state for theological reasons, the politicization of the pandemic has more serious consequences. “Israelis are beginning to realize that Haredi state separatism. Haredi within a state is not only offensive, but literally a danger to life and death,” he said. Klein Halevi. Israel will not be able to remain an advanced society with 12% of its society living in the 19th century. We certainly cannot continue to subsidize this separatism. Israel fought the pandemic in January with mixed results. He led all countries with a wide margin in per capita vaccines. But the presence of more powerful variants of the virus and blockage failures have kept new infection rates among the highest in the world, putting pressure on hospitals and resulting in a death rate per capita twice the world average. Responding to Sunday’s mass funeral, Dror Mevorach, director of the COVID-19 ward at Jerusalem Hadassah-Ein Kerem Hospital, told Israeli Army Radio: “When you see this, and you know for sure that dozens, if not hundreds, will get infected, and they will infect hundreds of others, and this will lead to people dying hard to see. Israel’s failure to enforce COVID-19 restrictions on ultra-Orthodox exposes a bitter truth about Israel’s resistance, wrote Ben Caspit, a columnist for the Maariv newspaper. There is no state here. There is a loose confederation of tribes, with no central authority, common values ​​or a common goal. The facade of Israel is disintegrating into fragments live on television. Self-interest towards the state Grieving over the lack of unity can come at a cost. A Jan. 26 poll by Channel 12 News found that 61% of Israelis want the other coalition to oust ultra-Orthodox parties, reflecting on how the pandemic has made the joy enjoyed by Israel Haredim a major issue, with far-reaching consequences. In normal times, few Israelis focus on what is needed to end ultra-Orthodox division and integrate the community, says Gilad Malach, an expert on the Haredi community at the Israel Institute for Democracy: teaching a curriculum of general studies, ensuring that young people get more jobs than remain in the jeshivot and ending the exemption for military recruitment. But after a year of pandemics, Israelis recognize the immediate consequences of allowing ultra-Orthodox to continue as a state within a state. Get the Monitor Stories you are interested in delivered to your inbox. The ultra-Orthodox society is very clear that it sees itself as having full autonomy whether or not it should respect state orders, says Mr. Malach. If you do not adhere to the issues of life and death, will you comply with the orders of education? When there is a contradiction between their personal interest and the needs of the state, they prefer their personal interest their community wins. This is the challenge of the state.

