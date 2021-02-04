Roads, innovative traffic solutions introduced under the Ministry of Highways: Gadkari





NEW DELHI, February 4: Roads, cable cars and innovative mobility solutions such as cable cars have been brought under the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Thursday.

The move will give a major boost to infrastructure construction in remote, inaccessible areas and hilly terrain of the country and its potential in India is a gold mine, said Minister of Road Transport, Highways and MSMEs Gadkari.

“Rope, cable car, cable car railway, public transport on electricity, etc. They are under the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. “This will give a big impetus to the construction of infrastructure on inaccessible terrains,” the Minister said.

He said there is great potential for ropes in India as it is still in the newborn stage here compared to other parts of the world.

Compared to the 4,000 active ropes in France, 2,000 in the US and 1,500 in Switzerland, India has barely 65 rope projects, of which only 22 are successful.

In addition to connecting the last mile to remote locations, it will reduce congestion on major roads, the minister said.

The innovative transport system could revolutionize traffic solutions especially in hilly states like Jammu & Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh in addition to level II and III cities, he said.

The move will result in the placement of world-class ropes in place with an emphasis on quality and safety.

It will also be used to transport goods and goods at competitive prices, he added.

Regarding the notice that changes the allocation of business rules issued by the Cabinet Secretariat in connection with this “coordination, research, standards and policy issues related to rope routes and other innovative / alternative movement solutions” will enter in the field of Road, Transport Ministry of Highways.

With the announcement, the Ministry will be able to form an institutional, financial and regulatory framework for rope technology with the aim of organizing and setting up a dedicated rope industry.

The environment includes technologies such as Cable Network Transit, Safety Rates for unregulated ropes and regulatory tariff structures for the technology.

Cable Transit (CPT) is a transit technology that moves people in motorless, motorized vehicles powered by a steel cable. (PTI)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos