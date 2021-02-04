Snow is expected in parts from Sunday onwards while cold weather ‘is likely to last until next week’





MT EIREANN WILL be on high alert for snow next week, with temperatures starting to drop by Sunday. Speaking of RT News in one, Mt Eireanns Forecasting Chief Evelyn Cusack said it would start getting colder by Sunday and that there could be snowfall in the east of the country on Monday. According to Cusack, from Wednesday evening there will be a storm system moving from the Atlantic to Western Europe. Meteorology Liz Walsh tha the weather is expected to return gradually cooler from early Sunday as the cold period now looks like it will last well into next week. She said the wind will be particularly noticeable this Sunday and Monday, with strong winds from east to northeast. Daytime temperatures will stay in low figures, generally one to three degrees Celsius. Snowfall is expected in the rain from Sunday onwards, but especially later on Monday and during Tuesday. Showers will initially be limited to the eastern parts of Leinster and Ulster, but may be further pushed to the ground on Tuesday. Walsh said there is still a high degree of uncertainty in the forecast from next Wednesday onwards. Met ireann currently has no weather warnings for this weekend. Cold conditions Here is our 10-day Atlantic Chart, showing pressure and precipitation forecast at 6-hour intervals.https://t.co/9Giuj4CR5mhttps://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/qscXnPAJ5I – Met ireann (@MetEireann) February 4, 2021 Met ireann will closely monitor the late part of next week as there will be a transition back to the gentler air coming from the south, which could bring more snow. The softer air can get inside and there may be some snow for a few hours and then it will melt. Or cold air can hang on longer and we can get quite a bit of snow happening somewhere above the place where cold air is meeting warm air, Liz Walsh said earlier. # Open Journalism No news is bad news

Support the Newspaper Yours contributet will help us continue to tell stories that are important to you Support us now Over the weekend, temperatures are not expected to rise above 4 degrees with frost and scattered ice arriving Sunday evening. Scattered winter rainfall will move in the eastern counties and along the northern shores with a possible snow dust, the lowest temperatures minus 3 degrees. Numerous weather warnings are in effect for the next five days across the UK. There are three yellow weather warnings for snow today covering most of Scotland and northern England, with parts of Scotland expecting an additional 50 cm of snow by Saturday evening. Updated by Tadgh McNally and Orla Dwyer







