Saskatchewan reports third case of COVID-19 variant, person goes to Southeast Asia

Canadian Press

Latest issues at COVID-19 in Canada for Wednesday, February 3, 2021

The latest confirmed numbers of COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 7:30 pm ET on Wednesday, February 3, 2021. There are 789,651 confirmed cases in Canada. _ Canada: 789,651 confirmed cases (48,221 active, 721,075 resolved, 20,355 deaths). * The total number of cases includes 13 confirmed cases among repatriated travelers. There were 3,234 new cases on Wednesday. The active case rate is 126.88 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 28,425 new cases. The average of new seven-day cases is 4,061. There were 142 new deaths reported on Wednesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 822 new deaths reported. The seven-day average of new deaths reported is 117. The seven-day average of death rates is 0.31 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 53.56 per 100,000 people. Has completed zero tests. _ Newfoundland and Labrador: 410 confirmed cases (17 active, 389 resolved, four deaths). There were two new cases on Wednesday. The active case rate is 3.26 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 10 new cases. The average of new seven-day cases is one. No deaths were reported last week. The overall death rate is 0.77 per 100,000 people. Has completed zero tests. _ Prince Edward Island: 113 confirmed cases (two active, 111 resolved, zero deaths). There were zero new cases on Wednesday. The active case rate is 1.25 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of three new cases. The seven-day average of new cases is zero. No deaths were reported last week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people. Has completed zero tests. _ Nova Scotia: 1,583 confirmed cases (11 active, 1,507 resolved, 65 deaths). There was a new case on Wednesday. The active case rate is 1.12 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been seven new cases. The average of new seven-day cases is one. No deaths were reported last week. The overall death rate is 6.64 per 100,000 people. Has completed zero tests. _ New Brunswick: 1,302 confirmed cases (265 active, 1,019 resolved, 18 deaths). There were 14 new cases on Wednesday. The active case rate is 33.91 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 127 new cases. The seven-day average of new cases is 18. There were zero new deaths reported on Wednesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of two new deaths reported. The seven-day average of new deaths reported is zero. The seven-day average death rate is 0.04 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 2.3 per 100,000 people. Has completed zero tests. _ Quebec: 265,579 confirmed cases (12,988 active, 242,692 resolved, 9,899 deaths). There were 1,053 new cases on Wednesday. The active case rate is 151.47 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 8,249 new cases. The average of new seven-day cases is 1,178. There were 37 new deaths reported Wednesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 269 new deaths reported. The seven-day average of new deaths reported is 38. The average seven-day rolling death rate is 0.45 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 115.45 per 100,000 people. Has completed zero tests. _ Ontario: 272,097 confirmed cases (16,811 active, 248,981 resolved, 6,305 deaths). There were 1,172 new cases on Wednesday. The active case rate is 114.1 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 11,727 new cases. The seven-day average of new cases is 1,675. There were 67 new deaths reported Wednesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 347 new deaths reported. The seven-day average of new deaths reported is 50. The seven-day average of death rates is 0.34 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 42.79 per 100,000 people. Has completed zero tests. _ Manitoba: 29,858 confirmed cases (3,358 active, 25,665 resolved, 835 deaths). There were 125 new cases on Wednesday. The active case rate is 243.46 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 862 new cases. The seven-day average of new cases is 123. There were three new deaths reported on Wednesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 22 new deaths reported. The seven-day average of new deaths reported is three. The seven-day average death rate is 0.23 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 60.54 per 100,000 people. Has completed zero tests. _ Saskatchewan: 24,430 confirmed cases (2,254 active, 21,854 resolved, 322 deaths). There were 194 new cases on Wednesday. The active case rate is 191.23 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 1,636 new cases. The seven-day average of new cases is 234. There were eight new deaths reported on Wednesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 48 new deaths reported. The seven-day average of new deaths reported is seven. The seven-day average death rate is 0.58 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 27.32 per 100,000 people. Has completed zero tests. _ Alberta: 125,090 confirmed cases (6,599 active, 116,820 resolved, 1,671 deaths). There were 259 new cases on Wednesday. The active case rate is 149.24 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 2,730 new cases. The seven-day average of new cases is 390. There were 11 new deaths reported on Wednesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 72 new deaths reported. The seven-day average of new deaths reported is 10. The seven-day average of death rates is 0.23 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 37.79 per 100,000 people. Has completed zero tests. _ British Columbia: 68,780 confirmed cases (5,903 active, 61,643 resolved, 1,234 deaths). There were 414 new cases on Wednesday. The active case rate is 114.67 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 3,061 new cases. The seven-day average of new cases is 437. On Wednesday there were 16 new deaths reported. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 62 new deaths reported. The seven-day average of new deaths reported is nine. The seven-day average death rate is 0.17 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 23.97 per 100,000 people. Has completed zero tests. _ Yukon: 70 confirmed cases (zero active, 69 resolved, one death). There were zero new cases on Wednesday. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of zero new cases. The seven-day average of new cases is zero. No deaths were reported last week. The overall death rate is 2.38 per 100,000 people. Has completed zero tests. _ Northwest Territories: 32 confirmed cases (one active, 31 resolved, zero deaths). There were zero new cases on Wednesday. The active case rate is 2.21 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there has been a total of one new case. The seven-day average of new cases is zero. No deaths were reported last week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people. Has completed zero tests. _ Nunavut: 294 confirmed cases (12 active, 281 resolved, one death). There were zero new cases on Wednesday. The active case rate is 30.49 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 12 new cases. The average of new seven-day cases is two. No deaths were reported last week. The overall death rate is 2.54 per 100,000 people. Has completed zero tests. This report was automatically generated by The Canadian Press Digital Data Desk and was first published on February 3, 2021. The Canadian Press