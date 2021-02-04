West Saanich Street reopens after deadly morning crash – Peninsula News Review





West Saanich Road has reopened after a two-vehicle collision that killed one person Thursday morning. The Saanich Police Department and the BC Coroner service are investigating a collision involving a pickup truck and a car on West Saanich Road near Prospect Lake Road. The Feb. 4 collision occurred at approximately 7:30 a.m. and traffic in the area was diverted for about seven hours. The driver of a black Honda CRX was pronounced dead at the scene and the other driver was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police have identified and contacted relatives of the individual who died. Traffic to the north along West Saanich Road was closed to Old West Saanich Road and traffic was supported for about a mile. Traffic to the south was closed on Prospect Lake Road. “[It’s] a sad day for the community as the lives lost on our streets are always disturbing, ”says Saanich Mayor Fred Haynes. “It doubles my commitment to pilot study to reduce the speed posted on our residential roads to 40 miles per hour, and our other work to increase the safety of our roads and intersections.” Police said that while officers have already spoken to witnesses, anyone else who saw the incident or may have caught it on their tape is required to contact the department’s non-emergency line at 250-475-4321. The forensic doctor has arrived and police investigators are using a drone to describe the scene and gather data. pic.twitter.com/XrveIiIwL0 – Devon Bidal (@devonscarlett) February 4, 2021 Saanich Police are investigating a fatal crash on West Saanich Road just south of the intersection of Lake Prospect Road. West Saanich Road is closed on Old West Saanich Road to the north and Prospect Lake Road to the south. #yyjtraffic pic.twitter.com/jdENrBZ4rX – Devon Bidal (@devonscarlett) February 4, 2021 Two trucks were stranded on West Saanich Road just south of the collision and drivers have decided to reserve up to Old West Saanich Road. pic.twitter.com/4P01yAEakE – Devon Bidal (@devonscarlett) February 4, 2021 Do you have a history tip? Email: [email protected] Follow us Tweet and Instagram, and as we in Facebook. clashPolice Law SaanichSaanich Get local stories that you will not find anywhere else in your inbox.

Saanich police and a doctor were on the scene investigating a fatal collision on West Saanich Road and Prospect Lake Road on February 4, 2021. (Devon Bidal / News Staff)







