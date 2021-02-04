The chaotic meeting of the city council becomes unlikely online





A city council meeting which fell into chaos with councilors who traded insults and were eventually fired from calling Zoom has become an impossible internet sensation. After clips of the Handford Parish Council meeting were uploaded to Twitter, it was soon shared thousands of times. The name of one of the meeting participants, Jackie Weaver, became the fourth trending element on Thursday night. The December 10 meeting was the second time Chairman Brian Tolver had been removed after being ousted earlier by the previous Planning and Environment Committee at 7 p.m. The extraordinary meeting at 7.30pm began with an invisible counselor muttering under their breath. Mr Tolver declined to acknowledge the legitimacy of the two meetings. He told meeting attendant Jackie Weaver, of the Cheshire Local Council Association, to stop talking and you have no authority here. In response, Jackie Weaver removed Mr. Tolver from the Zoom call and placed him in a virtual waiting room. After Mr. Tolvers was ousted, Vice President Aled Brewerton, joined by an unnamed older gentleman, continued to shout at Mrs. Weaver to read standing orders. When other councilor Susan Moore calls for civilization, the meeting erupted in half-hysterical laughter and the other two councilors, Mr. Brewerton and Barry Burkill left. Then there was a confusion about the name of Mr. Tolvers Zoom, in which he had labeled himself a clerk. Ms. Weaver said the mayor simply declared himself a clerk and informed everyone of the matter. I’m diligently writing Jackie Weaver in Next Thursday Murder Club novel. Richard Osman (@richardosman) February 4, 2021 There is no way to stop him from calling himself a clerk. Please refer to me as Britney Spears from now on. Those who remained voted not to allow the three men to return to the meeting, with Cllr Cynthia Samson comparing one to a smiling hyena. The clips were a hit with Twitter users, with more than five thousand retweets and 32,000 likes. Richard Osman wrote on Twitter: I am diligently writing Jackie Weaver in the Murder Club novel next Thursday. Presenter Steph McGovern said: But what happens next ???







