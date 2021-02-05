Hotel quarantine organizers held party a few days before Covid-19 escaped from Victoria | 1 NEWS





Hotel quarantine organizers held a party to thank those involved in the Australian Open program just days before a worker came out positive with Covid-19, it was revealed. Your playlist will load after this ad Up to 600 players and support staff are going into isolation. Source: 1 NEWS Covid-19 Quarantine Victoria has confirmed it held a “small function” for 60 staff at the View Hotel – one of three hotels used to quarantine Australian Open tennis players, officials and support staff – on Sunday. Three days later a 26-year-old boy – who worked at another hotel linked to the tournament – came out positive with Covid-19, ending the state’s 28-day rule without community broadcasting. “The CQV held a small function to thank operational staff including team leaders, site managers and general managers for their considerable efforts in facilitating the complex quarantine program for the Australian Open,” a government spokeswoman said in a statement. statement. “Staff and guests observed the same public health safety requirements that all Victorians are required to respect when attending public meetings.” It is still unknown if the man is carrying a more virulent international variant of the virus, with genomic test results expected today. Late yesterday, the health department confirmed that it had identified 17 of the quarantine worker’s close social and domestic contacts. Fifteen of them have turned out to be negative so far, including two of his home contacts. The last two results between the close contact group are expected to be announced today. Another 600 random contacts were also told to isolate and test, as did 507 tennis players, officials and support staff. Australia Tennis Chief Craig Tiley said 495 of them had returned negative results, with only 12 still pending after being tested late yesterday. “It’s one thing at the right time,” he told the Melbourne 3AW radio station today. “We hope to have a positive result in the next few hours that everyone is negative.” Melbourne Park’s main games will resume today after a suspension. Tiley said the Open will continue as planned from next Monday and there has been no change in crowd arrangements, initially limited from 25,000 to 30,000 each day. Prime Minister Daniel Andrews said the man had worked at the Grand Hyatt Hotel and a review of security footage showed he was a “model employee” who correctly followed all security procedures. Deputy Chief Health Officer Allen Cheng said the man was likely to have contracted the virus from a positive case at the quarantine hotel. However, his case was not taken as part of the state’s daily testing regime of the hotel quarantine staff as he last worked at the hotel on January 29th. Instead, the Noble Park man went to be tested of his own free will after he had previously developed symptoms. “We are making sure they are tested on their vacation days,” Cheng said. “There will be a testing program for people finishing work.” Meanwhile, the scare has prompted a number of states to introduce new testing requirements for people traveling from Victoria, including NSW, SA, Tasmania, Queensland and WA.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos