Once again, the Houthis Interfere with the UN Mission to Save the Rotten Tanker

02-04-2021 05:26:00 UN project to assess and stabilize deteriorating FSO Safer has been put on hold again by Houthi rebels controlling Yemen’s northwestern coastline. This time, the delay could be more serious. In November, a UN technical mission achieved formal acceptance with the Houthis in an area of ​​inspection and “easy maintenance” work on board the wrecked FSO, which is loaded with 1.1 million barrels of oil. However, UN officials report that the Houthis will not guarantee the safety of the team and may revise the agreement to allow inspectors on board at all. When the civil war broke out in Yemen in 2015, Safer – a single elderly VLCC turned into an FSO – ran out of fuel, forcing its crew to shut down the inert gas system that kept its load safe. Without inertia, hydrocarbon vapors in its tanks and in the deck present a real possibility of a serious fire or explosion. In addition, it is rusting without any significant maintenance, and it suffered water ingress into its engine room in mid-2020. The leak gained the attention of the UN Security Council and prompted a sustained effort to obtain an on-site inspection team, despite Houthi’s reluctance. The conventional solution to the problem of a 45-year-old tanker is quite clear, but getting there is proving difficult, both politically and technically. Almost nothing is known about FSO adjustments or maintenance history and the UN team believes that all data and drawings are placed on board themselves. Its load pumps have been shut down for at least five years and are supposed to not work. The initial inspection and “light maintenance” mission aims to determine how bad its condition is, then perform some of the preliminary work needed to keep the boat afloat and the oil in the tanks. At the very least, this includes any necessary repairs to its aft crane (for equipment access), its fire pumps, its water pump, its deck generator, and connected pipe systems. Initial mobilization would include two AHTS, a crane barge and a full crew of divers, engineers and welders. Meanwhile, renewed fighting has erupted between Houthi forces and allied Yemeni government troops in the adjacent port of Hodeidah, increasing security risks for the technical mission (and the new risk of finding a faulty artillery ship). The ongoing dispute with Houthi officials over access is exacerbating the problem. “We have been preparing for the deployment of the mission and have committed so far, up to $ 3.35 million for the procurement of items and deployment of personnel,” UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement. “In order to facilitate the leasing of technically equipped service vessels required for the mission, we have requested that the de facto Houthi authorities provide a letter of assurance. We regret that, to date “We have not received a response to our numerous requests for this letter, the absence of which would increase the cost of the mission by hundreds of thousands of dollars.” In addition, Dujarric said, Houthi authorities appear to be considering a “review” of their formal approval of the UN mission in Safer. Houthi officials have advised the UN to suspend some of the preparations until after the result of a review, creating further delays.

