The Kolkata Book Fair in July, Bangladesh will be the theme venue





The 45th Kolkata International Book Fair, which was postponed due to the pandemic, will be held in July. Bangladesh has been chosen as the theme country. Publishers and Booksellers Guild, which hosts the annual book fair, said Thursday that the fair will be held in Central Park in Salt Lake. This year the main theme country will be Bangladesh as 2021 marks the 100th anniversary of the birth of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. The neighboring country will also celebrate 50 years of Independence on Mars, “said Sports President Tridib Chatterjee. As the overall situation has improved, we decided to host the 12-day book fair in July. We hope that by then the Assembly surveys and school board exams are over. The exact date of the fair is yet to be finalized, Chatterjee added. The book fair was scheduled to take place last week but was postponed due to the pandemic. This year the organizers will pay tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, as part of the one-year celebration of the 125th anniversary of his birth. Director Satyajit Ray and his works will also be celebrated at the fair on the occasion of his centennial birth. A special section to honor the contributions of veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee, former president Pranab Mukherjee and noted Bangladeshi writer Anisujjaman – all those who died last year – will be placed in the carnival. Chatterjee said the guild will organize numerous events across the city on the occasion of International Language Day on February 21 and Bengal New Year in mid-April to instill reading habits among the people

