PCA investigating the death of the suspect while under police care

Police Complaints Authority Director David West. –

The Police Complaints Authority (PCA) is investigating the death of Andrew Solo Morris, a suspect in the abduction and murder of Andrea Bharatt while he was in hospital under police guard.

The PCA is awaiting confirmation of the hospitalization of another suspect before being investigated as well.

In a WhatsApp interview with Newsday, PCA director David West said the investigation has begun into the death of 36-year-old Morris.

Bharatt, 22, a clerk at the Arima magistrate court, disappeared after getting into a car she believed was a taxi on Jan. 29 on King Street, Arima. Her decomposing body was found down an abyss in the Aripo Heights on Thursday afternoon.

Police said Morris was arrested on his way to Tumpuna, Arima on Sunday and had to submit because he was behaving in a violent manner. It was during the alleged war that he fell for the first time and it is suspected that he was offered medical attention but refused.

He was later taken to Arima Health Center at 10 a.m. Sunday and fell twice, once from a chair. He later died around 12.30pm on Monday morning.

The Morris family was only informed Wednesday afternoon when the Victims and Witness Support Unit went to provide counseling. Police sources said the truck driver and farmer were beaten by police.

At a press conference at the Police Administration Building, Sackville Street, Port of Spain on Thursday, Police Commissioner Gary Griffith said the reason the family was told two days later was to maintain the investigation into Bharatts’ disappearance.

Griffith said it was not the police job to notify the family after Morris died at the hospital.

He continued: The family was not aware that the individual died? Well I have no information when it was done.

For all of us we know that another relative had the information and the other family member with whom I spoke did not have that information. So until we get the facts it would be inappropriate to make any comment on this.

Griffith said while there was no cause of death for Morris, he suggested the man may have died due to complications of his illness.

Asked about the allegations that the men were beaten, Griffith said: Anyone can make those claims. I ask those who please come forward to TTPS, and if you provide incorrect information you could be charged with wasting police time. So instead of making accusations and claims, go ahead. There is PCA. I have spoken to the head, and if you come forward and the information is correct, we thank you because we want to ensure that we have no fraudulent elements in TTPS.

When asked if police would review their policy of using force in view of the death and hospitalization of the two suspects who were to be subjected, Griffith said no.

He added: In a wooded area when someone is rescuing and following them and trying to get through a wooded area, in addition to even facing the individual, which can obviously cause injuries. Then when you try to confront someone in an open space, compared to a wooded area, there would obviously be injuries to both the submissive individual and the police officers, which happened.

Griffith could not say how severely his officers had been wounded.

He said it would be inappropriate to say whether police received reliable information from Morris before he died and from the other suspect who is in hospital.

We have great evidence and they would come out at the right time. I give reassurance to the public that we are on the right track, but I do not want to blame the perpetrators for a crime. I want to identify the victim. But all that we would have received from those individuals, there is nothing more they would give. We have everything we can and everything we need from them.