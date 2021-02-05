The first case of a COVID-19 variant discovered in the district





Following a positive COVID-19 result, with exposure related to recent international travel, further testing for variants was requested

The North Bay Parry Sound County Health Unit has confirmed its first case of a COVID-19 (VOC) disturbance variant. Following a positive COVID-19 result, with exposure associated with recent international travel, further testing for variants was requested. The individual is currently self-isolating. Preliminary test results indicated the presence of a VOC, however, further testing is required to identify the type of this variant. “Preliminary results of COVID-19 Anxiety Variant confirm the need for everyone to be careful and assume that everyone outside your home has COVID-19,” says Dr. Jim Chirico, Medical Health Officer. “Our district has done very well by keeping low the number of individuals who tested positive for COVID-19, but, as we have seen with outbreaks in long-term care homes, accompanied by COVID-19 disturbance variants in southern Ontario, the variants “They can be destructive. We must not let go of our guard and we must continue to follow public health guidelines.” Chirico did not specify whether the VOC is in Nipissing or Parry Sound. The province of Ontario is currently facing an increase in various cases, particularly the COVID-19 variant first discovered in the UK says a Health Unit press release. “This variant has proven to be easily transmissible and we have seen this with long-term care homes in districts as close as the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit.” Meanwhile, a new COVID case was announced today, bringing the number of active cases to seven. There are six in Nipissing and one in Parry Sound. It brings the total number of cases to 196. In northern Ontario, The sharing of public health data in Ontario is: North Bay County Parry Sound Health Unit: 192 cases, rate of 148 per 100,000 people. The health unit reported 196 cases. There are seven known active cases.

Timiskaming Health Unit: 91 cases, rate of 278.4 per 100,000 people. The health unit reported 91 cases. There is a known active case.

Public Health Algoma: 174 cases, rate of 152.1 per 100,000 people. The health unit reported 175 cases. There are 27 known active cases.

Pig health unit: 285 cases, rate of 341.6 per 100,000 people. 65 active cases are known.

Sudbury Public Health and Districts: 528 cases, rate 265.3 per 100,000 people. The health unit reported 522 cases. 64 active cases are known.

Northwest Health Unit: 266 cases, rate of 30.4 per 100,000 people. 15 active cases are known.

Thunder Bay County Health Unit: 1,012 cases, rate 674.8 per 100,000 people. The health unit reported 1,017 cases. There are 134 known active cases. Ontario Public Health reported 1,563 new cases of COVID-19 today. Today’s report includes 88 new deaths, 36 of which were residents in long-term care homes. Deaths reported today include one person between the ages of 20 and 39, two people between the ages of 40 and 59, and 32 people between the ages of 60 and 79, and 53 people over the age of 80. The province has reported 114 new hospitalizations since yesterday and 12 new admissions of COVID-19 patients to intensive care units. The February 4 update provided by the provincial public health agency also reported the following data: 1,956 new recoveries

16,330 active cases, which decreased from 16,811 yesterday

1,101 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Ontario, up from 1,066 reported yesterday.

There are 323 patients with COVID in the intensive care unit (from 336 yesterday) and 241 patients with COVID in the ventilator (from 254 yesterday).

The province reported that 64,467 tests were processed yesterday resulting in a positivity rate of 2.6 percent.

Another 47,282 tests are still under investigation and / or are being processed. So far, 9.84 million tests have been completed.

Of the 1,563 new cases reported today, 584 are from Toronto *, 265 are from Peel, 132 are from the York Region and 55 are from Simcoe-Muskoka

There are 226 active outbreaks in long-term care homes, 129 in retirement homes and 75 in hospitals.

Of the cases reported today there are 198 persons under 19 years old, 534 persons between 20 and 39 years old, 478 persons between 40 and 59 years old, 241 persons between 60 and 79 years old and 108 cases persons over 80 years old. * Due to a data migration to a new system from Toronto Public Health, the province has shown that there may be persistent fluctuations in the daily counting of issues due to corrections and updates. Anxiety variant The province has reported 152 laboratory-confirmed cases of the UK variant of COVID-19 (B.1.1.7).

The province has reported a case of B.1.351 (also known as the South African variant).

According to Ontario Public Health, there are delays between collecting specimens and testing required to confirm a variant of concern. As such, reports may vary and may differ from the count of past publicly reported cases. Vaccine Update for February 4: Ishin 6,724 doses of vaccines administered against COVID-19 on February 3, from 3,716 on February 2.

As of 8 p.m. on February 3, the province reports that 355,055 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

In total, 80,977 people have been fully vaccinated after receiving two doses of the vaccine, which will be given a few weeks apart. Ontario Public Health has confirmed 273,660 cases of COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic and reported 250,937 recurrences and 6,393 deaths, of which 3,683 were individuals living in long-term care homes. The average cumulative incidence rate in the province is 1,841 cases per 100,000 people in Ontario. The weekly incidence rate in Ontario is 83.5 cases per 100,000 people from January 25 to January 31, which is a decrease of 19.1 percent compared to January 19 to January 25 when the average weekly incidence rate was 103.2 cases per 100,000 people. Yesterday, Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit rexported 45 new COVID-19 cases to the region.







