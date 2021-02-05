Kilmarnock hospital closure lifted as Scottish Police investigate three incidents | Scotland





A blockage at a hospital in Ayrshire has been lifted after police were called in for a serious incident following reports of a stabbing in the spot and two other incidents potentially linked to the area. Crosshouse Hospital in Kilmarnock was placed under blockade for about three hours and ambulances were transferred to Ayr University Hospital as officers dealt with the first incident. It is unknown at this time what he did to cause the injuries. Police said they were also dealing with a second incident on Portland Street in downtown Kilmarnock, about two miles from the hospital. Part of the city center on the railroad is closed to traffic and the public was asked to avoid both areas. A third incident, a serious road collision on the A76, was also being pursued by police. Incidents are not being treated as terror-related. Scotland Police said the investigation was at an early stage and that the areas involved were cordoned off. The force added that there was no cause for concern for the wider community. In a statement on Twitter, the force said: Scotland Police are currently dealing with 3 potentially related incidents in the Kilmarnock area. The first occurred around 7.45pm after Crosshouse Hospital, the second about 20 minutes later on Portland Street and the third, a serious road collision, on the A76, around 8.30pm. It was confirmed shortly before 11pm that the hospital blockade had been lifted. The first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, wrote on Twitter: My thoughts are with those involved in these very serious incidents in Crosshouse / Kilmarnock. Please help @AyrshirePolice do their job by following the tips to stay away from affected areas. Scottish Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf described the incident at the hospital as very serious and urged people to follow police advice and avoid both areas. Dr Crawford McGuffie, NHS medical director Ayrshire and Arran, said police had confirmed that the risk to patients, staff and visitors to the hospital was minimal. He added: There remains a large police presence on the hospital grounds. We would like to assure anyone who comes to the hospital, especially any patient or staff member on duty, that Scotland Police have confirmed that it is safe to do so. However, if you are concerned, please speak to the Scottish Police officers in the country. As this is a Police incident in Scotland, we are unable to comment further at this time.







