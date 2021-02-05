For Putin, the most personal challenges from a determined political enemy

How worried is Vladimir Putin?

In some respects, the Russian president’s two decades in power seems quite secure. His nemesis, anti-corruption crusader Alexei Navalny, is bound for a Russian criminal colony. Putin’s security forces have captured a record number of protesters and are threatening more mass arrests if the unrest continues. Foreign criticism pours in, while the Kremlin dismisses it with contempt.

But Navalny sentenced this week to two years and eight months in prison for what his supporters call unfounded, politically motivated allegations of fraud has done what almost no one in Putin’s Russia has dared to do: amass much public ridicule against a the leader who tries not to appear weak

In open court on Tuesday, the 44-year-old activist who survived an August attempt on his life and returned voluntarily to Russia after receiving medical treatment abroad, despite facing a certain arrest delivered a harsh speech in the courtroom. the trial in which he ridiculed Putin, a one-time KGB agent, as a little man in a bunker.

Drowning sarcastically over the honors bestowed by a call from Russian rulers, Navalny said Putin would go down in history as Vladimir the shoe poisoner hinted at the assassination offer for murder allegedly involving a military-grade nerve agent applied to a underwear pairs. It was a startling personal denunciation of a leader who proclaims his maxim with photos of himself with a naked heart on horseback, making judo matches and overcoming pro hockey.

On Thursday, a post on Navalnys’s Instagram account hit hard again the topics of corruption and impunity at the highest levels of government. He called his imprisonment a grim message from Putin to all Russians: that we spit on the laws and evaporate anyone who dares to challenge us.

Though charismatic and wise on social media, Navalny is far from known or loved among Russians, even those who have been protesting for almost three weeks this year demanding his freedom. But he has successfully channeled widespread rage over a corrosive standard of living, massive corruption and corruption, unequal treatment of the COVID-19 pandemic and, in some cases, simple fatigue with Putin, who is the sole ruler that many young people Russians have ever known.

It’s shocking, said Ian Kelly, a former U.S. ambassador to the former Soviet republic of Georgia, about the 68-year-old Russian leader who first took control of the country in 1999. There is a real sense, especially among young people, that Putin has existed for a very long time.

A new poll showed Putin slipping into the crowd. The independent Levada Center on Thursday released a poll showing that 46% of Russians between the ages of 18 and 24 did not approve of the president. Last year, only 31% expressed disagreement.

This cooling-off feeling towards Putin may not always translate into support for Navalny, but it does give impetus to calls for change.

Anastasiya Osipova, a manager of the 25-year-old Moscow office, described herself as neutral to Navalny, but said it symbolized the possibility of an alternative perspective missing from the Russian political scene.

The situation we have here is a lack of choice, she said.

Somewhat troubling to Putin, the protests not only stretched across a wide geographical area, exploding in all time zones across the country, but they also attracted early participants who had staged previous demonstrations. The OVD-Info monitoring group said the protests over the weekend back and forth between January 23 and January 30 and after Navalny’s sentencing on Tuesday resulted in more than 10,000 more detentions than the group has recorded since it began tracking such arrests in 2011.

In large cities such as Moscow and St. Petersburg, prison cells quickly filled up, leaving many detainees shivering overnight in police vans or crowded with overcrowded prisons. Social media images captured vivid scenes of demonstrators escalating, but Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Thursday that the unauthorized rallies justified a harsh response from police.

International pressure on Putin escalated on Thursday when President Biden, in his first foreign policy speech, called for Navalny’s immediate release, echoing earlier calls from his new administration. Russia’s foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, on Wednesday dismissed Western criticism as hysterical.

As Putin continues to draw strong support from Russians who value stability above all else, there is a significant group whose members say that even if they decide not to take part in the protest movement, they want things to be different.

“I am too old to be locked in a police van,” said Viktor Nasanov, a 42-year-old Moscow businessman who was not among those who took to the streets. He said he did not want to see Navalny come to power a perspective that the activist and his team did not raise, but that he wanted to see a meaningful political opposition emerge.

What we have here is a road to nowhere, Nasanov said. The country is deteriorating and there is no other way to change the system other than destroying it in a way that Navalny does.

With the full power of the state behind Putin, the protests have little chance of toppling him, analysts say. But the Russian leader relies on a close circle that supports him and gains immensely from his rule, and old Russian observers say that is why Putin has more reason to fear a blow to the shoulder from insiders. powerful who see his role becoming problematic rather than by a popular protest movement that can be suppressed with relative ease.

Moreover, the idea of ​​a strong leader has a strong cultural appeal among many Russians, and trying to appease or co-opt the movement that Navalny has brought to mind could pose a real danger to Putin.

I think his concern no. 1 is that he does not want to be perceived as weak, said Kelly, who is ambassador at the Northwestern University residence. For him to extend an olive branch or in some way try to accommodate this movement would be seen as a weakness.

At the same time, the prospect of a more severe crackdown on street riots, to the point of using deadly force, could also fail, according to veteran observers.

The regime has been very careful not to overcome total Tiananmen Square-type repression, said Alina Polyakova, president of Center for European Policy Analysis, referring to the 1989 Chinese repression of pro-democracy protesters. I think they will have to face that choice very, very quickly.

Polyakova, interviewed this week on the Brookings Institution Lawfare podcast, said a deadly end to the protests could mark either a turning point for Russia to become a full-fledged dictatorship, or help the Navalnys movement mobilize millions.

But Navalny and his team, perhaps fearing a protracted dispute like the one in neighboring Belarus, on Thursday signaled a departure from street protests in favor of focusing on tactical voting in the September election. An old aide, Leonid Volkov, told the Navalnys YouTube channel that Alexei has asked us to focus on this fall.

For now, the government largely indulges in numerous accusations against Navalny and his aides, reminiscent of the Soviet-era demonization in the state media of certain enemies of the state. Shortly after Navalnys returned to the country last month from Germany, a weekly program on Russia-1 TV channel called his team of political pedophiles an obvious reference to Navalnys popularity among young people.

Other points seek to paint him as insignificant or a puppet of the West, or both. The well-known editor-in-chief of the RT television network, Margarita Simonyan, stated that Navalny’s popularity had peaked long ago, and called him a traitor working for foreign spy agencies.

Developments later in the year, including the September parliamentary elections, will provide a better understanding of the extent to which Navalny has managed to shake up the system, analysts said. In the meantime, the biggest questions posed by his plight will continue to linger, even with him behind bars, some predicted.

In connection with this feeling, what are Russian citizens willing to endure, how are they trying to protest against an authoritarian-kleptocratic regime? said Michael Smeltzer, a research analyst at the Freedom House Institute for Democracy. Not only Navalny is a move.

Special Correspondent Kolotilov reported from Moscow and Times staff writer King from Washington.