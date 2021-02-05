



When can children be vaccinated for COVID-19? Updated: 6:21 PM EST 4 February 2021

Dr. Kristin Moffitt, an infectious disease specialist at Boston Children’s Hospital, says a vaccine may be available for children ages 12 to 17 by late spring or early summer. Dr. Kristin Moffitt, an infectious disease specialist at Boston Children’s Hospital, says a vaccine may be available for children ages 12 to 17 by late spring or early summer.

