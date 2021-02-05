Income Tax News 10 income tax changes announced in Budget 2021 Individual taxpayers need to know





New Delhi: The 2021 budget has left personal income tax rates unchanged. However, FM Sitharaman announced some changes to the income tax rules that will help facilitate compliance for taxpayers.

Here are the top 10 income tax changes announced in the 2021 Budget that taxpayers need to know:

Pre-filled ITR forms: ITR to have pre-filled information on dividend, interest and equity gains to facilitate compliance. To further facilitate the recording of returns, details of capital gains from listed securities, dividend income and interest from banks, post offices, etc. will also be completed. EPF contributions: Interest on the employee contribution to the EPF on or after April 1, 2021 will be taxed at the withdrawal stage if it exceeds 2.5 loop in each year. This will lead to additional tax liabilities, especially for HNIs, who make higher contributions, and will also discourage voluntary providence fund (VPF) contributions. This, together with the taxation of general employer contributions above 7.5 lakhs for EPF, NPS and annual pension fund and interest introduced by them last year, could make EPF an even less attractive pension scheme. Dividend payments in REIT / Invitation: For ease of compliance, the government proposed to make dividend payments on REIT / Invitation exempt from TDS. Further, since the amount of dividend income cannot be estimated correctly by shareholders for the payment of the advance tax, the government proposed that the advance tax liability for dividend income arise only after the dividend is declared / paid. In the previous budget, the government had abolished the dividend distribution tax to stimulate investment and the dividend became taxable in the hands of shareholders. Amrish Shah, Partner, Deloitte India, said: “Removing the TDS on dividends received from InVit / REIT would help reduce uncertainty about receiving refunds and freezing cash. This will lead to more investment through trusts. such business. “ Higher TDS for non-registrants of income tax returns: Budget 2021 proposed to introduce a new section 206AB in the Income Tax Law as a separate provision providing for a higher rate for TDS for those who do not file an income tax return. The proposed TDS rate in this section is higher than the following rates: – Twice the rate specified in the relevant provision of the Law; or double the rate or rates in force; or rate of 5%. The term “Rate in force” means the rate under the Income Tax Act, 1961 or the corresponding DTAA rate, whichever is more beneficial. Income tax registration is not required for seniors over 75 years of age: In an effort to make the lives of individual taxpayers easier, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in the Union Budget 2021, announced that seniors over the age of 75 who have only a pension and interest as a source of income will be excluded from registration of income tax returns. Older citizens over the age of 75 are not exempt from paying the tax. However, they are exempt from filing an Income Tax Return (ITR) if they meet certain conditions. The exemption from filing income tax returns would be available only if interest income is earned at the same bank where the pension is deposited. Tax on ULIP: Income from ULIP issued on or after February 1, 2021 will be taxed as capital gains if the annual premium exceeds 2.5 loop each year (except when taken for death). When a taxpayer pays a premium for more than one ULIP (issued after February 1, 2021) the exemption will apply to those ULIP where the total premium does not exceed 2.5 loop. With this proposal, the inequality between ULIPs and mutual funds has ended, which was a pending demand of the mutual funds industry. Advance tax: Taxpayers will not be required to estimate their dividend income while making advance tax payments. The advance tax will now only be paid when a dividend is declared or paid by the company. Until now taxpayers paid interest due to underestimation of dividend income in advanced tax calculation. But with the latest proposal, taxpayers will get relief on this front. LTC scheme announced: The Union budget for 2021-22 has proposed to provide for the exemption of cash allowance taxes instead of the Travel Permit (LTC). The scheme was announced by the government last year for individuals who were unable to claim their LTC tax benefit due to covid-related travel restrictions. Aditya Hans, Partner, Dhruva Advisors LLP, said: “Individual employees can still benefit from the holiday travel concession (LTC) exemption of one-third of the specified costs or 36,000 INR whichever is less, for the 2018 block -21, if they have expenses incurred for the purchase of goods / services subject to GST @ 12% or more, provided that payment is made by non-cash method and occurs during the period 12 October 2020 until 31 March 2021 . “ The deadline for submitting the late (late) / revised income tax return should be reduced by 3 months: The last date to file a revised income tax return or late return on a voluntary basis now stands at 31 December after the end of the financial year. The Times of India in a report mentioned that although this will reduce the overall deadlines for tax compliance, it may create practical difficulties for overseas income taxpayers in claiming tax exemption or relief when such benefit depends on the registration of tax in the other country. The tax break for affordable housing was extended FM Sitharaman announced the extension of tax breaks for the affordable housing segment. The additional interest rate reduction of Rs 1.5 lakh for loans taken to buy an affordable home was announced in the 2019 budget. This relief will now be acceptable for loans taken until 31 March 2022. With a view to continued supply of affordable housing, the Minister of Finance proposed that affordable housing projects could benefit from a tax break for one more year, until March 31, 2022 Niranjan Hiranandani, co-founder and Managing Director of Hiranandani Group believes that this incentive will help preserve the momentum of revival and allow more players to enter the affordable housing segment. “The dependent real estate sector obviously wants to work hand in hand with the government and the roof authorities to recover it more quickly and sustainably. Therefore, an extension of the tax break for affordable housing projects will “It encourages growth in this segment. This ongoing incentive will feed the inflows of new players and new projects coming to VF22 across the country,” he said. “The exemption from taxes on announced affordable housing for migrant workers, and the deduction for interest payment on affordable housing that extends by one year will give a boost to this developing segment. While affordable housing attracts only 1 percent of GST and Rs 1,000 stamp in the state of Maharashtra, this will increase the production of affordable housing in the state, “he added.







