International
Readers of the Age and Sydney Morning Herald respond to Craig Kellys views on coronavirus treatments
Kelly, a climate change skeptic, has often relied on his Facebook page to use the drugs hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin to treat COVID-19, despite health authorities claiming they do not help treat the disease.
In the past successive prime ministers have intervened to secure Kelly’s election to Hughes’s seat, which he has held since 2010.
However, a NSW Liberal MP, who was interviewed by Massola on condition of anonymity, said it was unlikely the Prime Minister would intervene again to save Kelly.
It should be a normal choice. He never had the numbers except when he was first elected, the MP said.
People have become immune to what he says about climate change, Craig is Craig, but his comments on the Capitol riots [in Washington DC] shocked people.
His comments about COVID-19 are really damaging, it’s like having Pete Evans in the party room.
To many readers, the message was clear – Kelly’s views were dangerous and it was time for him to be forced out of politics.
filt: Close that ScoMo. He is hurting the party.
Loading
WS Jevons: Craig Kelly – another failed provincial politician who has no moral sense of balance between the right to freedom of speech versus the responsibility to secure an evidence-based policy. The sooner he is ousted, the better for Australian society and the public institutions that are the pillars of our nation.
Cgaw: Diverse and informed thoughts can lead to enlightened discussions. Uninformed, fanatical and thoughtless blackmail will empower the humble – we have seen it recently.
Prof Antiantihoon: This is not about a difference of opinion: if Mr. Kelly were a climatologist or immunologist, his thoughts would be valid. But he is not He is clearly unqualified to get opinions on each of these issues.
BuckStopsHere: If you constantly deny proven science, then you should be disqualified to have a seat in parliament. Australia needs representatives who will take care of them.
Ajfwelch: Like having Pete Evans in the party room. Kelly’s best placement this year.
Chazza: Craig Kelly really has the support of the Liberal party, then he says a lot about the Liberal party (and nothing is good). We need politicians who have the capacity to tell the truth out of fiction, and the character to provide real leadership.
However, the MP has a support among readers.
Rob: An excellent member of parliament.
Chad: Kelly is a legend. He knows his subject and will not be silent from the Left. They hate him.
Booker T: Craig Kelly is a true Liberal. Saying as it is without fear of consequences from the Head Office. A local model model member!
Hot2Trot: I respect and support Craig Kelly in presenting the truth rather than in propaganda made by others in the interest of political power. We need more representatives like Mr. Kelly.
Random.subject added: Maybe he just reflects his electorate.
Responding Random.subject however, Mat wrote: If most of his electorate really believes in misinformation (which I suspect) his job is to help educate them, not make the problem worse.
Massola said whether they like it or hate it, clearly our readers care how MPs’ messages can affect Australians, especially with so much at stake with a vaccine distribution.
The last story I wrote that attracted as many emails, texts and calls as possible was the rescue of the Thai cave – and it was a major global news event, said Massola, who recently became the Southeast Asia correspondent. ,
I was really impressed by the number of comments, like those of readers filt, AJFWelch, CGaw and Tub 123, regarding the damage being done to the national government and the dangers posed by uninformed comments.
They are in place – this is not just an internal Liberal Party issue or a matter of free speech.
Kellys’s message undermines the government and the potential for successful vaccine delivery across Australia – and it affects us all.
Going into the sitting week, readers such as Ian were asking: Why does ScoMo not jump on this MP?
Trim the cat added: The standards you pass are the standards you support. With Kelly, Tony Abbott, Malcolm Turnbull and then Scott Morrison went out of their way to defend him and his ridiculous conspiracy theories. The Basic Liberals also justified these dangerous outbursts by arguing that it was simply Craig who was Craig … The existence of Craig Kelly is a damn indictment of the whole party.
Subsequent stories about Kelly throughout the week continued to grab readers ’attention.
A news report detailing Kellys’s candidacy with Labor spokeswoman Tanya Plibersek in the corridors of Parliament on Wednesday, by Mosha and The Heralds leading political correspondent David Crowe, drew more than 900 comments from readers.
Later that day Scott Morrison continued to scold Kelly at the time of questioning.
“I think Scott Morrison has done enough to distance himself from Craig Kelly and make clear his displeasure with the MP this week – though I’m sure many will disagree,” Massola said.
Loading
Not calling Kelly would be far more damaging to the Prime Minister than the alternative.
Morrison was applauded by some readers for acting, yet some readers describe the Prime Ministers’ response as hilarious.
Doug6: Morrison has had plenty of time to address the Kelly case however as his gentle response to the initial COVID outbreak he does not risk, even certain risks. He waits and pontiffs.
NOD: Any reprimand is now a hoax.
Owl and cat pussy: For a long time the government has let Kelly and Christensen spread this fertilizer without public challenge – now at least someone with authority has resisted them. Good on you ScoMo for organizing it.
Scott55: Thank you Tanya. You did a good job forcing the Morrisons.
moominlu: Now if Craig were to also get a dress of his views on climate science which is contrary to scientific advice.
In 2021, a potential election year, the issue is unlikely to disappear, especially as the election for Hughes approaches.
“I think Craig Kellys’ future in parliament is now deeply uncertain,” Massola said.
Online readers of Sydney Morning Herald and Mosha made 42,806 comments on 539 stories over the past week.
Get our Coronavirus update newsletter
Stay tuned for the news you need to know about the pandemic. Posted on Monday and Thursday. Register here
Orietta Guerrera is the Editor-in-Chief for the Sydney Morning Herald, The Age, Brisbane Times and WAToday. She was previously the Federal Political Editor for mayors.
Most viewed in politics
Loading
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]