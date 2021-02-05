Readers of the Age and Sydney Morning Herald respond to Craig Kellys views on coronavirus treatments

Kelly, a climate change skeptic, has often relied on his Facebook page to use the drugs hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin to treat COVID-19, despite health authorities claiming they do not help treat the disease. In the past successive prime ministers have intervened to secure Kelly’s election to Hughes’s seat, which he has held since 2010. However, a NSW Liberal MP, who was interviewed by Massola on condition of anonymity, said it was unlikely the Prime Minister would intervene again to save Kelly. It should be a normal choice. He never had the numbers except when he was first elected, the MP said.

People have become immune to what he says about climate change, Craig is Craig, but his comments on the Capitol riots [in Washington DC] shocked people. His comments about COVID-19 are really damaging, it’s like having Pete Evans in the party room. To many readers, the message was clear – Kelly’s views were dangerous and it was time for him to be forced out of politics. filt: Close that ScoMo. He is hurting the party.

Loading WS Jevons: Craig Kelly – another failed provincial politician who has no moral sense of balance between the right to freedom of speech versus the responsibility to secure an evidence-based policy. The sooner he is ousted, the better for Australian society and the public institutions that are the pillars of our nation. Cgaw: Diverse and informed thoughts can lead to enlightened discussions. Uninformed, fanatical and thoughtless blackmail will empower the humble – we have seen it recently. Prof Antiantihoon: This is not about a difference of opinion: if Mr. Kelly were a climatologist or immunologist, his thoughts would be valid. But he is not He is clearly unqualified to get opinions on each of these issues. BuckStopsHere: If you constantly deny proven science, then you should be disqualified to have a seat in parliament. Australia needs representatives who will take care of them.

Ajfwelch: Like having Pete Evans in the party room. Kelly’s best placement this year. Chazza: Craig Kelly really has the support of the Liberal party, then he says a lot about the Liberal party (and nothing is good). We need politicians who have the capacity to tell the truth out of fiction, and the character to provide real leadership. However, the MP has a support among readers. Rob: An excellent member of parliament. Chad: Kelly is a legend. He knows his subject and will not be silent from the Left. They hate him.

Booker T: Craig Kelly is a true Liberal. Saying as it is without fear of consequences from the Head Office. A local model model member! Hot2Trot: I respect and support Craig Kelly in presenting the truth rather than in propaganda made by others in the interest of political power. We need more representatives like Mr. Kelly. Random.subject added: Maybe he just reflects his electorate. Responding Random.subject however, Mat wrote: If most of his electorate really believes in misinformation (which I suspect) his job is to help educate them, not make the problem worse. Massola said whether they like it or hate it, clearly our readers care how MPs’ messages can affect Australians, especially with so much at stake with a vaccine distribution.

The last story I wrote that attracted as many emails, texts and calls as possible was the rescue of the Thai cave – and it was a major global news event, said Massola, who recently became the Southeast Asia correspondent. , I was really impressed by the number of comments, like those of readers filt, AJFWelch, CGaw and Tub 123, regarding the damage being done to the national government and the dangers posed by uninformed comments. Speaking at the time of questioning Wednesday, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said his views did not match those of Liberal supporter Craig Kelly. Credit:Dominic Lorrimer / Alex Ellinghausen They are in place – this is not just an internal Liberal Party issue or a matter of free speech. Kellys’s message undermines the government and the potential for successful vaccine delivery across Australia – and it affects us all.

Going into the sitting week, readers such as Ian were asking: Why does ScoMo not jump on this MP? Trim the cat added: The standards you pass are the standards you support. With Kelly, Tony Abbott, Malcolm Turnbull and then Scott Morrison went out of their way to defend him and his ridiculous conspiracy theories. The Basic Liberals also justified these dangerous outbursts by arguing that it was simply Craig who was Craig … The existence of Craig Kelly is a damn indictment of the whole party. Subsequent stories about Kelly throughout the week continued to grab readers ’attention. A news report detailing Kellys’s candidacy with Labor spokeswoman Tanya Plibersek in the corridors of Parliament on Wednesday, by Mosha and The Heralds leading political correspondent David Crowe, drew more than 900 comments from readers. Later that day Scott Morrison continued to scold Kelly at the time of questioning.

“I think Scott Morrison has done enough to distance himself from Craig Kelly and make clear his displeasure with the MP this week – though I’m sure many will disagree,” Massola said. Loading Not calling Kelly would be far more damaging to the Prime Minister than the alternative. Morrison was applauded by some readers for acting, yet some readers describe the Prime Ministers’ response as hilarious. Doug6: Morrison has had plenty of time to address the Kelly case however as his gentle response to the initial COVID outbreak he does not risk, even certain risks. He waits and pontiffs.

NOD: Any reprimand is now a hoax. Owl and cat pussy: For a long time the government has let Kelly and Christensen spread this fertilizer without public challenge – now at least someone with authority has resisted them. Good on you ScoMo for organizing it. Scott55: Thank you Tanya. You did a good job forcing the Morrisons. moominlu: Now if Craig were to also get a dress of his views on climate science which is contrary to scientific advice. In 2021, a potential election year, the issue is unlikely to disappear, especially as the election for Hughes approaches.

"I think Craig Kellys' future in parliament is now deeply uncertain," Massola said. Online readers of Sydney Morning Herald and Mosha made 42,806 comments on 539 stories over the past week.