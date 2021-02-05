While Alberta confirmed 11 other COVID-19 cases involving new variants of the coronavirus, Dr. Deena Hinshaw said the early study suggests that existing vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna appear to be effective in preventing severe cases related to such infections.

Evidence is still apparent of the vaccine’s effectiveness in variants, Alberta’s chief medical officer said Thursday. Importers It is important to remember the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are only a few months old, as are the variants.

There is much we do not know yet, though researchers around the world are investigating.

On Thursday, Alberta Health said no additional cases had been confirmed in day care, although “widespread testing” was still in progress.











1:29 Albertas makes changes to the protocol to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 variant





Albertas makes changes to the protocol to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 variant



Hinshaw said the early study suggests that while current vaccines may be somewhat less effective in preventing all of the symptoms of COVID-19, they are effective in reducing the severity of the infection.

The story goes down the ad

These vaccines still appear to be extremely effective in preventing serious cases, hospitalizations and deaths, she said.

All 11 cases of the new variants are of variant B.1.1.7 which was first discovered in the UK Seven of those cases had nothing to do with travel.

The investigation is ongoing with detailed follow-up of all these cases and their contacts, Hinshaw said.

Read more: Hinshaw explains Alberta’s more cautious approach to easing COVID-19 restrictions

Two of the new cases are related to travel and have potentially exposed two additional schools in the Calgary area.

We are actively reviewing the literature and experience across the globe to assess whether additional measures are needed in schools and other settings in the coming weeks, Hinshaw said. Evidence is still apparent, but we are looking closely. If we have to make changes, we will.











2:34 Experts say more action is needed to curb variant spread and possible third wave





Experts say more action is needed to curb variant spread and possible third wave



Of the new variant cases, Hinshaw said everyone was already in quarantine due to a positive COVID-19 test when they received positive results from the variant test.

The story goes down the ad

All close contacts of people who test positive for a variant are now offered two tests.

There have now been 68 different cases in Alberta.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

On Tuesday, Hinshaw said four different cases were linked to a day care outbreak in Alberta.

At the time, families were still being notified so the daycare was not identified.

Read more: Two Calgary schools, an Alberta nursery, affiliated with COVID-19 variant: Hinshaw

On Thursday, Hinshaw said he could indicate the garden was in the Edmonton area.

“All individuals associated with that day care have now been contacted,” she said.

“At the moment, I do not have any information whether or not there is any additional spread of the variant that has been identified in that country.

“But additional testing is underway and protocols regarding the variants of concern have been put in place in relation to those who are close cases and contacts in that particular nursery.”

Read more: The Feds asked vaccine manufacturers to produce COVID-19 shots in Canada. Everyone said no

The story goes down the ad

On Thursday, Hinshaw confirmed 582 additional cases of COVID-19. However, due to a reporting error, the results of about 6,000 laboratory tests were not included in Wednesday’s numbers, and those numbers were reported Thursday.

Trends Military police say they are opening an investigation into Vance’s allegations

2 FBI agents killed in Florida worked to protect children from abusers

This was a one-time mistake that only affected our public reporting, not the announcement of any positive case, Hinshaw said.

Of the numbers announced Friday, 421 were identified in the last 24 hours.











1:32 Alberta identifies 421 new cases of COVID-19, 13 deaths Thursday





Alberta identifies 421 new cases of COVID-19, 13 deaths Thursday



Hinshaw said Wednesday’s level of positivity was not affected by the error. The positivity rate on Thursday was around 3.6 percent.

On Thursday there were 517 people in hospital with COVID-19, with 93 of those people in the ICU.

We continue to see a decline in hospital admissions, which benefits every Albertan, Hinshaw said.

The story goes down the ad

Another 13 deaths due to COVID-19 were confirmed on Thursday.

Of the five deaths reported from the Edmonton area, three were related to explosions: a woman in her 90s associated with the Chartwell St. Pension Residence. Albert, a man in his 90s linked to the Miller Crossing Care Center explosion and a man in his 90s who was linked to the explosion at the retirement residence in Summerwood Village have died. All three persons had known concomitant diseases.

Elsewhere in the area, a woman and a man in their 70s have died. According to Alberta Health, the woman had known concomitant diseases but the concomitant diseases were unknown in the case of men.

In the Calgary area, there were five deaths. Of those, two were linked to the blasts: a woman in her 90s linked to the AgeCare Glenmore explosion and a man in his 70s linked to the AgeCare Walden Heights explosion have died. Both cases involved illness together.

The story goes down the ad

Also in the Calgary area, a man in his 50s and a man in his 60s have died. Together diseases are unknown in both cases. A woman in her 80s with known comorbidities has also died.

Two deaths were reported from the Central area. One death, a man in his 80s, was linked to the explosion at Seasons Camrose. This issue involved interactions. A man in his 60s has also died. Alberta Health said union diseases are unknown at this time.

Finally, there was a death in the South area. A woman in her 40s with unknown comorbidities has died.

The death toll from Albertas from COVID-19 now stands at 1,684.

We can never forget that these figures represent lost human lives, Hinshaw said.

The story goes down the ad

These are not just statistics. These were people who left behind grieving family members, co-workers, friends, neighbors and community members.

As of Thursday, there were active announcements or explosions in 304 schools with a combined 763 cases in schools.

To date, Alberta has immunized more than 21,700 Albertans and more than 112,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered.

Hinshaw said there had been no significant increase in the rate of adverse reactions to the vaccine. So far, 53 events have been reported. Of those, 11 events were allergic reactions and those people will visit an allergist before their next appointment.











1:19 Hinshaw urges Albertans to get the COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available to them





Hinshaw urges Albertans to get the COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available to them



According to Hinshaw, other reactions have been swollen lymph nodes, diarrhea, vomiting or redness.

The story goes down the ad

– With files from Emily Mertz, Global News

See link »

<br />

