Lebanese activist who spoke out against Hezbollah was found dead in the car





A prominent Lebanese activist and publisher who was known for his public criticism of the militant group Hezbollah was found dead in his car Thursday morning. according to the Associated Press. Lokman Slim, 58, was a Shiite political activist and scholar. After being reported missing for hours since Wednesday evening, Slim’s body was found at the scene of his vehicle passenger with multiple gunshot wounds from a close distance, the AP reported. The news of his assassination has sparked concerns that political tension in Lebanon could turn into a new wave of assassinations. “He was carrying the weight of this country on his shoulders, Slim’s sister Rasha al-Ameer told the AP. To date in Lebanese history, all investigations have led to a dead end,” she continued. Slim’s wife, Monica Borgmann, called for an international inquiry into her husband’s death, according to the wire service. This killer should be punished, Borgmann said. Al-Ameer accused Hezbollah of the murder, despite the court publicly condemning it and calling for an investigation. In the days before he was attacked, Slim convicted Hezbollah supporters of allegedly threatening him at his home and accusing him of treason. US Secretary of State Antony Blink Antony Blinken overnight protection: The new start is extended for five years | Austin orders ‘stay down’ to fight extremism | Panel recommends Biden delays Afghanistan withdrawal US ‘disappointed’ by UN court ruling on Iran: State Department Study group recommends Biden delays Afghanistan withdrawal denounced the murder, stating that it was cowardly and unacceptable to use violence, threats and intimidation as a means to overthrow the rule of law or to suppress freedom of expression and civic activism, according to the AP. He also called on Lebanese officials to move quickly to bring the killers to justice, the AP reported.







