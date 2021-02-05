New Zealand Words Woman Caught With Cacti Tied To Her Body





A woman who tied nearly 1,000 cacti and succulents to her body in an attempt to bring them into New Zealand in 2019 has been sentenced to 100 hours of community service and 12 months of intensive supervision for violating biosecurity laws. countries, government officials said. The woman, Wenqing Li, 38, was twice caught with plants and seeds at Auckland International Airport when she returned from China to her home in Auckland, the New Zealand Ministry of Primary Industries said in a statement. The Ministry said that Ms. Li intended to sell the plants on Trade Me, a classified online advertising site similar to Craigslist. In the first incident, on March 24, 2019, Ms. Li tied socks containing 947 succulents and cacti on her body and tried to steal them on the spot, the ministry said. An airport official approached Ms. Li with a detective dog, who spotted her and she rushed to a bathroom to try to throw the plants, said Gary Orr, director of compliance services for the ministry. Among the tasks of the agencies is the implementation of biosafety rules that aim to keep diseases and pests harmful from contamination of native plants and animals.

What she did was put them in the trash in the men’s toilet thinking we would not look there because she was a woman, Mr Orr said. But our staff is vigilant about that kind of deception. Officers at the airport searched the bathrooms and found a large amount of plant material, including three socks filled with succulents and cactus, the statement said. The plants included eight endangered and threatened species and are worth more than $ 7,000. Officers seized the goods and released Ms. Li, but Mr. Orrs’s department opened an investigation. Four months later, Mrs. Li was caught again in an attempt to smuggle unauthorized goods into the country, said Mr. Orr. On July 23, 2019, 142 seeds hidden in commercially packaged iPad covers and more than 200 plant pots were found in Ms. Lis’ luggage, the ministry said. A snail and parts of the stem of the tree fern were found in plant pots. Mr Orr said the plant vases were wrapped in moldy paper.

They were dirty, he said, so they could have brought in all sorts of diseases. He added that it is particularly aggravating that some of the plant species were endangered because all unauthorized live species confiscated at the airport should be destroyed or euthanized. It’s absolutely an absolute shame, especially when these things are categorized as endangered, you do not want to do anything to make it worse, said Mr. Orr. However, he said, destroying plants is essential to protecting New Zealand.

New Zealand relies on its trading industry, Mr Orr said, so it is very important for us that our foreign markets understand that the products we are shipping offshore are free from pests and diseases. He added that New Zealand has its own unique animals and plants that would be significantly affected by the introduction of new species or diseases. Mrs. Li pleaded guilty in November to charges including deliberate attempting to possess unauthorized goods and trading in an endangered species. She was convicted Tuesday by Judge Richard McIlraith at Manukau District Court in Auckland. Simon Anderson, a regional team manager in the ministries’ compliance investigation department, said in a statement Wednesday that the sentence serves as a good reminder that anyone smuggling plants or other endangered species into New Zealand can expect to to be prosecuted.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos