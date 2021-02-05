Seeking to change the confession, Oli seeks to show strength

Although Nepal gained its much-loved democracy in 1990, the country needed another peoples ‘movement in 2006 and two constituent assemblies to achieve a peoples’ constitution that created a secular state under a federal republican system.

Nepal’s constitution is now just over five years old. A government that was installed by the first elections under the new constitution was about to complete its third year. And then KP Prime Minister Sharma Oli took a step that left everyone stunned.

Despite running a nearly two-thirds majority government, Olli ousted the House of Representatives on December 20, in a move many say does not authorize him to do so, raising the specter of a political instability the country was battling. for so long.

Oli has decided to seek a new term on April 30th and May 10th a year and a half before the scheduled elections making it the term of farcical stability.

But what is most troubling, observers say, is that Oli appears determined to destroy hard-earned profits like the constitution, secularism and federal republicanism.

In what his faction of the Communist Party of Nepal says is a show of force, it has planned a mass rally in Kathmandu on Friday. And the place the party has chosen is Durbar Marg, the capital of Kathmandu downtown in front of the former monarchs’ palace.

After Gyanendra, the last of the monarchs of the Shah dynasty over two centuries, on June 11, 2008 had stated from the same palace he was leaving.

Political analysts say Oli has recently made every effort to win over the pro-Hindu, pro-monarchy electorate and his parties plan to hold a mass rally in front of the former royal palace only to support that theory, though some may call it a plot.

There is a symbolic meaning in holding the meeting in Durbarmarg, said Surendra Labh, a political commentator. His visit to the Pashupatinath temple to offer a special puppy, his statement that he will return Ayodhyapuri in Chitwan a The Hindu pilgrimage and now a rally of his party in the Narayanhiti area show that he is in an attempt to love the pro-Hindu, pro-monarchy electorate.

Ever since Oli disbanded the House, the other faction of the Nepalese Communist Party accompanied by Pushpa Kamal Dahal and Madhav Kumar Nepalhas have been staging mass protests and demonstrations in Kathmandu and various parts of the country. Political parties such as the Congress of Nepal and the Janata Samajbadi Party have also taken to the streets to protest the dissolution of Olis House.

However, Oli does not seem to be too concerned about the protests of Congress or the Samajbadi Party.

With his admission, Oli is trying to oppose the Dahal-Nepal faction by organizing the rally.

But many are left to wonder.

Nepal has gone through political upheaval over the past two decades, but it has always been an occasion for those outside the government to stage protests or rallies against the institution. Oli’s party, however, is in an attempt to stage a show of force despite being the founding.

Analysts say Oli appears to be in an attempt to test the legitimacy of his government, which he himself has reduced to guardianship status by dissolving the House.

According to Devendra Raj Pandey, a member of civil society, the government of the time proved its legitimacy through its actions of good governance, public welfare affairs, development and service delivery.

“I’m hearing for the first time since 1990 that a party in government is showing its strength from the streets and through a demonstration and rally, Pandey told the Post. His parliament or press conferences from where a government defends its actions.

However, there was a time when the Panchayat regime organized such mass meetings to show people how well it was doing for the country and society.

Pandey once said such an event on behalf of the institution was organized during the Panchayat era by the then Prime Minister Marichman Singh Shrestha.

Now the place where Oli’s party has chosen to blow its trumpet has also been greatly confused, as Narayanhiti, until Gyanendra was forced to give up, was considered the source of power for the monarchs and the emblem of the “Hindu kingdom” with kings considered a incarnation of Mr. Vishnu.

Analysts say that if Oli has anything to do and how he did things, it is becoming clear that he was never committed to a secular federal republic.

It is very clear so far that Oli is trying to win over the pro-monarchy, pro-Hindu electorate, said Rajendra Maharjan, a political commentator for the sister newspaper of the Kantipur Post. His true face has now been revealed.

Whether Oli will make a big announcement at Thursday’s meeting is not yet clear, but his opponents have already begun speculating that he will try to do something that could lead the country down a regressive path.

Opponents of Olis say that since Oli has long left Communist ideology behind, it would not be a surprise if he tries to play a Hindu and pro-monarchy card.

There are talks about Oli announcing a campaign for a Hindu nation on February 5, he said Surendra Pandey, a leader of Nepal-led Pushpa Kamal Dahal and Madhav Kumar The Communist Party of Nepal on Sunday during an attack in Maitighar. He can now move on this road [Hinduism].

He added that the kings, who once oppressed the communists, are now accumulating praise for Oli, which clearly indicates which path he will take.

Many are also confused by some pro-Hindu, pro-monarchy advocates who decide to argue on behalf of Oli in the Supreme Court which is hearing his move to dissolve the House.

Sushil Pant, Surendra Bhandari, Balkrishna Neupane and Bishnu Prasad Bhattaraisome of lawyers who have never hidden their inclination towards a pro-Hindu but Hindu monarchy trying to justify why the Olis House dissolution movement is right.

Many say that when Oli has exhausted all topics, including nationalism and development, he is now focusing on issues brought to history by recent political movements.

Oli returned to power through the 2017 general election, largely riding on the nationalist board after the Indian mediator blockade after the promulgation of the constitution in 2015.

Last year in May, when India opened a new road link through Lipulekh to Kailash Mansarovar in China’s Tibet Autonomous Region, it was a godsend for Oli.

Bilateral relations with India had been strained since November 2019 when India released its new political map placing Kalapani within Indian borders.

But at the time of the May incident, Ollie got into so much corner in the party that he decided to use it to crack down on his naturalistic rhetoric.

However, as relations with India began to improve, Olis’ nationalist image began to fade.

He soon began to construct a Hindu narrative.

Oli on January 25 visited the Pashupatinath temple and performed a special puja.

Four days later, addressing a mass rally in Chitwan on Saturday, Oli announced his plan to develop Ayodhyapuri in Thori district as a religious place for Hindus. He has claimed that the area is the birthplace of Mr. Ram.

Many say Oli, however, still has the ability to spark charm because of his way of changing technique accordingly.

Baburam Adhikari from Gadhawa Rural Municipality in Dang is the one who refuses to believe that Oli is going on a regressive path.

The 35-year-old decided to travel to Kathmandu for Friday’s event to show his support for Oli.

Adhikari said he has always been loyal to CPN-UML, the party Oli led before joining the May 2018 Maoist Center.

“Other leaders could have left him, but I’m still with the Communist Party of Nepal led by Oli,” Adhikari told the Post by telephone.

Adhikari believes that Oli is the only leader who can defend nationalism, which by extension meant a leader who could resist India.

During his first term as prime minister, he was forced to resign because he signed a number of agreements with China, including the transport and transit agreement, he told the Post. This time, the Dahal-Nepal faction began to pull it off when it decided to include Kalapani and Lipulekh on the Nepalese map.

The 2016 Olis Transport and Transport Agreement was aimed at reducing Nepalis’ dependence on India, and he was encouraged to do so after the 2015 Indian blockade. given him the vote to return to Baluwatar.

Adhikari still believes Oli was forced to dissolve the House because the prime minister was not allowed to function properly.

I cant [Dahal and Nepal] wait until the general congress of the party? Oli had said he would hand over the leadership, said Adhikari, who has come to Kathmandu along with 300 of his friends.

Adhikari refuses to admit that by dissolving the Oli Chamber he had made an attack on the constitution and that his leader was trying to appease the new constituencies now, including those whose agenda is a massive change of democratization.

And he is not alone.

Most of Olis supporters consider him a statesman. On Thursday, Olis supporters organized a rally with the slogan I love you Oli.

Oli’s loyalists say there is nothing wrong with a ruling party organizing a mass meeting. They also urged everyone not to read too much in the place chosen by the party to organize the rally.

Anand Pokharel, chief of [Naryanahiti] the organizing committee of the mass meeting, said the place was chosen because no other place in Kathmandu can host the over 150,000 people who are preparing to bring it on Friday.

I have heard comments and conspiracy theories that choosing Narayanhiti as a venue for our mass gathering is an attempt to undermine republicanism, Pokhrel said. But such comments are so worthless that I do not think they deserve an explanation.

But analysts say those in power respond more to people. Just because a party running the government has faced some challenges does not mean it brings people to the streets, according to them.

Pandey, a member of civil society, said Oli and his party have made a mockery of democracy, governance and the rule of law.

Strangely enough the government is trying to prove its legitimacy through the streets, Pandey said, as he distributed the most legitimate seat to make this Parliament.