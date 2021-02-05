Kirin of Japan will end joint beer enterprises in Myanmar





TOKYO – Japan’s Kirin Holdings announced it will close its two joint ventures in Myanmar, becoming the first Japanese company to denounce the military coup that took place earlier this week. The military’s actions were “against our standards and Human Rights Policy,” the brewer said in a statement Friday. “We have no choice but to terminate our current joint venture partnership with Myanma Economy Holdings Company Company Limited. … We will take urgent steps to enforce this conclusion.” The Japanese company holds a majority stake in Myanmar Brewery and Mandalay Brewery, which are co-owned by MEHL, an entity that serves as a welfare fund for the Myanmar military. “We decided to invest in Myanmar in 2015, believing that, through our business, we could contribute positively to the people and the economy of the country as it entered an important period of democratization,” Kirin said. Kirin bought a 55% stake in Myanmar Brewery for $ 560 million in 2015, to provide a foothold in the growing Southeast Asian market. He transferred a portion of the shares to MEHL in 2017. Foreign companies investing in Myanmar have come under pressure from human rights groups to do business in the country. Activists have called for Kirin, in particular, to end his joint ventures taking advantage of the military even before Monday’s coup. A UN mission investigating atrocities against Rohingya people in Myanmar reported in 2018 that doing business with MEHL and Myanmar Economic Corp., another military-owned entity, posed “a high risk of contributing” to violations. of human rights. In June last year, Kirin commissioned an independent auditor to review the MEHL’s finances and governance. However, the brewery said in January that the investigation was “without end” in determining the beneficiaries of MEHL profits. Human Rights Watch said Kirin’s announcement was “a long-awaited but welcome move.” “Other foreign companies related to the Myanmar military should follow in Kirin’s footsteps in an urgent and transparent manner,” said Teppei Kasai, Asia program officer for the organization.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos