How Greta Thunberg is planning to slander India by tarnishing her ‘Yoga and Chai’ image





Delhi police on Thursday registered an FIR to investigate an “international conspiracy” to defame the country, in support of the farmers’ protest. Addressing a press conference, Delhi Special Police Commissioner Praveer Ranjan said they had registered a case against the creators of the “tools” and no one had been appointed to the FIR. Ranjan said the FIR has been registered for “criminal conspiracy” and an attempt to “promote animosity between groups” under various sections of the IPC. He claimed that the violence on January 26 appears written as mentioned in a toolkit distributed on social media. “Delhi police have recognized the recognition of a document found in a social media handbook that precedes and shows a duplicate execution of a plot following the violence of January 26. The call was to wage economic, social, cultural and regional war. against India, “Delhi said Special Police Commissioner Praveer Ranjan, referring to a Republic Day tractor rally that broke up in chaos and clashes in the capital. “We have registered a case of spreading discontent against the government of India – it has to do with the insurgency – and disharmony between groups on religious, social and cultural grounds and criminal conspiracy to shape such a plan,” the officer added. Asked if Greta Thunberg, 18, had been appointed to the FIR, he clarified: “We have not appointed anyone to the FIR. It was only against the creators of the toolkit.” Delhi police said the creator of the “tools”, an organization calling itself the Poetic Justice Foundation, is a Khalistani group. Greta Thunberg has shared an updated package to help people show support for the ongoing farmers’ protest on the Delhi border. Thunberg, who has been nominated for this year’s Nobel Peace Prize, shared a toolkit on Wednesday (February 3rd) but she later deleted it. The package split by Thunberg created a stir on social media. The toolkit which was shared by Thunberg had information about the show of support on Republic Day, which was on January 26th. Later, she deleted the outdated post and shared an updated post. The updated package suggested seven ways to support agitation: 1) Share the message of solidarity Photo / Video on social media with hashtags (#FarmersProtest #StandWithFermers) 2) Digital Strike: #AskIndiaWhy Video / Photo Message 3) Keep posting on Twitter – Feel free to tag @PMOIndia, @nstomar (Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare), your heads of state and others who need to take note, like IMF, WTO, FAO, World Bank 4) Read more about the publication https://ruralindiaonline.org/en/stories/categories/farming-and-its-crisis/ 5) Physical Actions – Near Indian Embassies, Govt. Offices, Media House6) Watch (or Join) the Farmers March / Parade (a first of its kind) in Delhi and back to the borders 7) Call / Email any of your government representatives and ask them to take action, sign petitions online and take action to remove fossil fuels. The main objectives of this plot are mentioned on page 9. and the fourth point is the most dangerous of all. He reads, “Spoil Yoga and Chai Image of India in General.” This means that these people want to tarnish the image of India because yoga and tea are the Soft Powers of India. International Yoga Day is celebrated on June 21 of each year and this was initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his speech at the UN General Assembly on September 27, 2014. You can now understand that it is an international conspiracy to slander for itself its self-esteem and its soft power before the world.

