BBC Global News may move to a model of reconciliation





The BBC, which currently relies on advertising and licensing to fund its Global News service in English through the BBC World News channel and BBC.com, has suggested it is considering switching to a direct subscription model. The UK public broadcaster described the way of thinking in a 39-page financial report, entitled BBC value for audiences, who detailed the progress it has made with its extensive cost-saving program and the various challenges the corporation faces. Background and rationale for change As reported by the Press Gazette, the BBC said its global news service is under pressure from changes in the way people access news and declining pressure on global advertising revenue.

Although BBC Global News has been consistently profitable for the past five years, generating annual revenue of around 115 million, the pressure on its financial model has been exacerbated by the pandemic between a worldwide advertising slowdown and blocking story keywords coronavirus-related.

The BBC said this has had a dramatic impact on the ability to generate revenue in 2020 despite demand being higher than ever before.

BBC Global News is also facing increased competition from rival English-language news channels that have been broadcast by major countries such as Russia and China. Quote key Some news providers have started to have noticeable success through a direct customer subscription model. We will continue to explore how GNL [Global News Ltd] can best operate in the marketplace to ensure long-term commercial success in the face of current global news market challenges BBC Value for Audience Report. See more Source from BBC, Gazeta Press

