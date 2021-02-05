UPDATE 2-Japan Kirin to break Myanmar beer alliance after coup





* Kirin invested in Myanmar Brewery in 2015 as sanctions were eased * Kirin under pressure to sever ties with an army-affiliated company * US, others weigh sanctions options after moon coup (Adds details, comment, background, bullet point, row) TOKYO, Feb 5 (Reuters) – Japanese beverage giant Kirin Holdings said on Friday it was scrapping its beer alliance with a senior Myanmar conglomerate whose owners have been identified by the United Nations as members of the military, which ousted elected government this week. Kirin has been under pressure to reassess its relationship with Myanmar Economy Holdings Public Company (MEHL) due to military ties of local partners. The Myanmar military on Monday ousted the elected government of leader Aung San Suu Kyi, giving power to its top general and declaring a one-year state of emergency, sparking widespread international condemnation. The military had previously been charged with genocide and other war crimes against the Rohingya minority after hundreds of thousands fled an offensive in 2017. Myanmar denies genocide. Given the current circumstances, we have no choice but to terminate our current joint venture partnership with Myanmar Economy Holdings Public Company Limited, which provides the welfare fund management service for the military, Kirin said in a statement Friday. We will take urgent steps to enforce this conclusion. Kirin acquired a majority stake in Myanmar Brewery in 2015, part of the billions of dollars in foreign investment that flooded the country with the partial lifting of international sanctions. Later that year, the Suu Kyis party won its first free election in 25 years. Even before the recent coup, groups such as Amnesty International had called on Kirin and other companies to sever ties with the MEHL. Faced with such pressure, Kirin hired third-party investigators to look into the business and said in November that it was stopping payments from breweries for the MEHL. But it was undecided on how to resolve the issue. Myanmar accounts for less than 5% of global Kirins beer sales, but is one of three growing beer markets for Kirin as sales in its home market, Japan, continue to shrink due to an aging population. Kirin said Friday that he was not necessarily leaving Myanmar. We decided to invest in Myanmar in 2015, believing that, through our business, we could contribute positively to the people and the economy of the country as it entered an important period of democratization, she said. We hope to find a way forward that will allow us to continue to serve Myanmar and its people in the years to come. (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Tom Hogue and Lincoln Feast.)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos