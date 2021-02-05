NFL commissioner Roger Goodell offers updates on off-season plans, international series ahead of Super Bowl LV

As the Broncos head into the renewed 2021 season, the team faces uncertainty as to which players will fill some key positions.

There is also uncertainty, according to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, about what next season will look like after the continuation of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Goodell, speaking Thursday from Tampa, Florida during his annual Super Bowl press conference, said it was too early to provide definitive answers to a number of expected questions, including how the NFL would use the vaccine. , whether fans should be vaccinated to participate in the games and whether the offseason will remain virtual.

“We are proponents of the vaccine in the sense that we all have a valuable role to play as a champion to support it,” Goodell said. “I think we’re doing it here with 7,500 vaccinated health care workers in the sense of saying, ‘This is important for the health of our communities.'” Medical experts are telling us that. We want to support it. We have it. We have said many times, we will not jump in the line.We think that the priorities set by health experts to get the front line workers and other teachers are things that are needed.We have never relied on that We stayed with our protocols and did not rely on vaccines, it was too early to say if the vaccines would be part of [NFL’s] solution. We expect them to do. We hope that many of our society will be vaccinated by summer because it is in the best interest of our country and the health of our people. “We will adapt and if our protocols have to adapt to this, we will.”

Goodell, however, said it was “too early” to think about whether the stadiums would be refilled, whether players who were not vaccinated would be able to play, and whether the league could allow crowds of fully vaccinated individuals. .

“We have no answer for that at this stage,” Goodell said. “They are just questions and I have no answers for them today. There are things we will work on. We will work with the Players’ Association … on all of them, but we will also work with local health officials and medical experts to ensure that if we can bring fans back to the stands next year, how do we do it safely? We were able to do what I mentioned 1.2 million fans were able to participate in an NFL game “This year safely. Safely. Without any outbursts … that participating in those games caused in the community.

Goodall said the NFL will evaluate all of its data from the previous season and that he expects the challenges for next season to diminish because the league has already completed almost a season without any cancellations.

He believes, as the league moves forward, that some of the virtual elements from the upcoming 2020 season can be implemented again.

“Virtual will be a part of our lives,” Goodell said. “I think we learned and the coaches learned and the players learned that it was actually a very positive way to install violations and work out the season. I think we will see more of them for sure. But I also I believe that our coaches feel strong and we will talk about this with the union that has value in the training camp, has value in practice, has value in having pre-season games where you can develop new players to give them the opportunity “They get better as footballers. Maybe there will be no need for that much. These are the kinds of things we will balance when we enter the off-season and I’m sure we will find solutions.”

And while there is still no final plan for many of the questions facing the championship in the coming months, Goodell said the league would continue with the aim of resuming its international series in 2021. The Broncos were rumored to be playing the Falcons in London in 2020, but the pandemic forced the match back to Atlanta.

“We are planning for our international games,” Goodell said. “This is the approach we will take. We will definitely stay in close contact with our partners in the UK and Mexico and make sure we are doing it safely. If at some point in time we do not we do think we can execute it safely, we will do it resolutely.

“Last year I think we ended up deciding not to play the international games somewhere just before the schedule was announced. I think [the decision was made] in Aprill. I think this was done after a lot of consultation not only with our medical officials but also seeing the dangers with the players association to travel across the party to a stadium where we were unable to implement our protocols. Not that they have no protocols, but we had very tight protocols in our stadiums and we thought it was safer to keep them in our 30 stadiums here in the country, where we knew those protocols were being implemented together and in accordance with our policies. “We hope to get back there and we are planning for that and we will make that decision whenever we have enough information to do so.”

With all the decisions awaiting the championship, Goodell believes the NFL will respond with a strong plan no matter what the 32 teams expect.