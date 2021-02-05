Union Budget 2021: FM Nirmala Sitharaman strikes a balance between fiscal prudence and growth

Against this background, the Union Budget for 2021-22 has been well articulated.

Nga N Sivaraman,

Indian Union Budget 2021-22: The uncertainty generated by the Covid-19 pandemic had created extremely high expectations from the annual budgeting exercise. Against this background, the Union Budget for 2021-22 has been well articulated. His unwavering focus on increasing spending on health as well as infrastructure is commendable and highly appreciated.

At the same time, the Budget has confirmed an imminent fiscal slide. Although the size of the same has exceeded our expectations, it has been driven in part by transparent accounting towards food subsidies, which can not be blamed.

The Union budget revealed a clear axis towards the critical health and infrastructure sectors. Rising health spending, especially toward vaccines, will be a boost to growing feelings for the economy and economic agents, helping to build confidence to return to normalcy before the coffin.

Moreover, the increase in capital spending has exceeded our forecasts and should foster a virtuous cycle of job creation, revenue growth and less formidable consumption. This should help the economy emerge from the pandemic and accompanying recession on a more secure footing. However, the timely implementation of the Budget proposals will be essential to ensure a higher growth potential of the Indian economy over the medium term.

At the same time, there has been a large increase in food subsidy allocation for the current year. Regarding the Budget Estimation (EU) of Rs 1.2 trillion for FY2021, the Revised Estimates (RE) have shown a massive increase to Rs 4.2 trillion. This is driven by the huge costs associated with the free cereal program the government had undertaken to ensure food security during the pandemic, as well as the prepayment of a loan taken out by the Food Corporation of India (FCI) from the National Savings Fund. Vogla (NSSF).

Subsequently, food subsidies were fixed at a lower Rs 2.4 trillion in FY2022 EU, although this remains significantly higher than the current release of Rs 1.1 trillion in FY2020.

The budget allocation for the fertilizer sector subsidy for FY22 is fixed at around 0. 0.8 trillion, one step below the 1.3 1.3 trillion included in FY21 RE. According to Icras estimates, the FY22 EU is unsuitable to meet the requirements of the fertilizer sectors, which we project at around Rs 0.9-1.1 trillion. However, the fuel subsidy allocations for FY21 RE and FY22 EU seem to be appropriate.

In terms of key fiscal balances, in its Budget Estimates (EU) for FY21, issued in February 2020, the Government of India (GoI) had linked its fiscal deficit to Rs 8.0 trillion (3.5% of GDP) . Revised (RE) estimates for FY21 have shown that the fiscal deficit would exceed the EU by a considerable amount of Rs 10.5 trillion, led by the declining revision of tax revenues and disinvestment bills, as well as higher revenues high and capital expenditures. Therefore, the fiscal deficit of the CB has expanded to 9.5% of GDP in RE for FY21, compared to the budgeted target of 3.5%.

Higher spending on food subsidies is one of the main reasons why the governing government’s revised fiscal deficit has turned out to be much higher than we expected (7.5% of GDP).

The EU for FY2022 shows a reduction in the fiscal deficit to Rs 15.1 trillion or 6.8% of GDP from Rs 18.5 trillion in RE for FY21. This fiscal adjustment is essentially driven by revenue normalization. However, the size of the fiscal deficit budgeted for FY22 exceeds our previous forecast (5.0% of GDP), due to higher capital expenditures and food subsidies.

The estimates made by the government for net tax and non-tax revenues, in both FY21 RE and FY22 EU, appear to be reliable and in line with the expected nominal GDP growth of 14-15% for next fiscal year. However, the achievement of the significant disinvestment target for FY22 will remain conditional on whether market conditions allow the completion of planned transactions in a timely manner.

On a somewhat grim note, the slide path to correcting the government fiscal deficit, which includes a gradual reduction to below 4.5% of GDP by FY26, appears to have been completed, and more modestly than expected, which is an issue for him some concerns for the medium term.