KC Chiefs fans arrive at Tampa International Airport ahead of Super Bowl





TAMPA fans, Fla. The Kansas City Heads expected a warmth Thursday as they boarded their plane at Tampa International Airport, though they arrived in rival territory. Ambassadors from Visit Tampa Bay cheered, applauded and invited a drum to join them in welcoming the fans sitting at the airport. From coast to coast, Heads and Bucs fans are absorbing the glory of their team making it the biggest sporting event of the year. Even those who did not have tickets to Sunday’s game decided to fly to Tampa to be part of the electric atmosphere. Sarah Hollenbeck Of course, everyone is ready for the big showdown between Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes. The match is such a big one that Chef fans filled the planes to be simply in Tampa, where the rivalry is now at the highest level of all time. Joseph Gonzalez is a Bucs fan and says he feels very safe going on Sunday. I think we got them. We got DHON (the best of all time) Tom Brady leading the way. The bosses are a strong team, but I think we can approach them and put pressure on Mahomes, he said. Boss fan Tess Lee disagrees. I think DHA (the greatest of all time) will pass the torch this weekend, she said with a laugh. Marshall Moore arrived in Tampa on Thursday morning from Brooklyn. He grew up in New Jersey with no connection to Missouri, and yet, he found himself cheering for the Chiefs starting in the 1980s and says it was a love affair that stalled. He liked to expect a warm welcome at TPA. That’s wonderful. So much love, especially when people learn they weren’t from Kansas City, was like New York! New York! New York! he elaborated. ABC Action News met with Boss fans flying from all over the country from Washington, DC to New York. Tampa Mayor Jane Castor and Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas are also betting on which team will win. Castor is offering some of Tampa’s best cigars if the Bosses win and Lucas certainly offers KC BBQ if the Bucs win. Sarah Hollenbeck Tampa International is also promoting COVID-19 testing and social distance reminders to make sure all of these extra fans are celebrating in the safest way possible.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos