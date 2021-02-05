First International Day of Human Brotherhood Focuses on Tolerance





All over the world, deep discrimination, acts of intolerance and hate crimes continue against people simply because of their religion or belief, ethnicity, gender or sexual orientation, he said in a video broadcast during a memorial event, held online. Cultural diversity and freedom of religion are part of the rich tapestry of civilization. As we recall #Human Brotherhood Day, let us commit ourselves to do more to promote cultural and religious tolerance, understanding and dialogue. – Antnio Guterres (@antonioguterres) February 4, 2021 Describing these heinous acts as an insult to human rights and UN values, he underlined how cultural diversity and freedom of religion are part of humanity’s rich tapestry. As we commemorate International Human Brotherhood Day, let us commit ourselves to doing more to promote cultural, religious tolerance, understanding and dialogue. Dialogue across the spectrum of trust The designation of February 4 as the International Day of Human Brotherhood is the result of a UN General Assembly resolution adopted in December, which was sponsored by Egypt and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The Secretary-General applauded all UN Member States that supported the resolution, while also accepting a 2019 statement from the head of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis, and the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, Egyptian Islamic scholar Sheikh Ahmed Al-Tayeb, on the fraternity. human for world peace. I thank both religious leaders for using their voice to promote interfaith dialogue, mutual respect and understanding across the spectrum of faith. In these times of trial, we need this spirit more than ever, he said. Antidote to hatred Promoting peace, love and brotherhood has been a consistent message from religious figures throughout history, according to the head of a UN platform for improving intercultural relations. Miguel remains Moratinos High Representative for the UN Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC), said it is even more important today. Observing an international day of Human Brotherhood is needed now more than ever before, given the miserable fragmentation of our world today. We are not only facing the ramifications of a pandemic, but also the contagious virus of hatred, discrimination and racism, he said. The best antidote or antibody to hate is human brotherhood, which embodies compassion, solidarity, unity and mutual respect. Double honor In this regard, the UN Secretary General is co-recipient of an award inspired by the 2019 declaration signed by Pope Francis and the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar. Mr Guterres and Moroccan-French activist Latifa ibn Ziaten were joint recipients of the Zayed Prize for Human Brotherhood, given during a special virtual event held earlier Thursday in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. IMAD Association Latifa Ibn Ziaten received the 2021 Zayed Prize for Human Brotherhood In his opening remarks, the Secretary-General congratulated Ms. Ibn Ziaten, who works to raise awareness about religious extremism after losing her son, Imad, in a 2012 terrorist attack. Her dedicated efforts to support young people and promote mutual understanding, coming from extraordinary personal tragedy, have won admirers at home and beyond, he said. Mr Guterres will donate $ 500,000 to the UN refugee agency. UNHCR, to support its necessary efforts to protect the most vulnerable members of the displaced human family.







