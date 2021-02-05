ICYMI President *** Menendez discusses foreign policy news on MSNBC

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Bob Menendez (DN.J.), Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, today spoke with MSNBC’s Hallie Jackson to discuss his return to committee chairmanship and his expectations for President Joe Biden’s scheduled foreign policy speech at the State Department this afternoon. President Menendez also discussed Russia sentencing of opposition figure Aleksey Navalny and Canada’s recent designation of Proud Boys as a terrorist entity.

“I think what we can expect from President Biden is first and foremost a commitment to restore the State Department – staff morale and experience in the State Department, which was destroyed under the Trump administration.” Tha Menendez. “I think you will hear a call for America to engage the world – not to go it alone – and to have common allies. And that will include confronting and competing with China, and it will include – I believe – messages after “It has to do with Russia, of course with Mr. Navalny’s reprint and interference in our elections, with the kindness of America to name a few.”

To deal with the Kremlin aggression: “The sooner we send a message to Putin that he can not violate the international order, the better we and the world will be … He understands only force, and that is why I believe the Biden administration there will be – and hopefully sooner rather than later – a strong response. ”

In Canada Terrorist Appointment for Proud Boys“When our neighbor to the north looks at the border and looks at the Proud Boys, they said it was a terrorist organization. I think [the U.S. government] should speak with the same clarity. hope [DHS] means very clearly who the domestic terrorist organizations operating within the US are and defines them as such. “

