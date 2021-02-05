Union Budget 2021-22: Here are 10 declared income tax changes

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman did not announce any changes to income tax plates for taxpayer individuals, but made some changes to the income tax rules in her budget to help facilitate compliance for taxpayers. These include unit-related insurance policies (ULIPs), pre-filled profit tax return forms (ITRs), higher withholding tax deductions (TDS) for non-registrants of profit tax returns, and exemption of dividend payment in REIT / TDS Invitation among others.

Here are 10 changes announced by Sitharaman in the 2021 Budget:

1 No income tax registration required for seniors over the age of 75: Sitharaman announced in the Union Budget 2021 that seniors over the age of 75 who only have a pension and interest as a source of income will be exempt from registering their income tax return. of income tax (ITR) These seniors are not exempt from paying the tax, but are exempt from registering an ITR if they meet certain conditions. They will be exempt from ITR registration only if interest income is earned at the same bank where the pension is deposited.

2 The government will notify some banks where account holders will be eligible for this exemption and they will need to provide a statement to the specified bank. After that, the specified bank will have to calculate the income of such seniors after it has given effect to the deduction allowed under Chapter VI-A and the deduction allowed under Article 87A of the Law, for the respective year of assessment and deduction income tax based on applicable rates. Such senior citizens will not have to provide a refund for this assessment the year after.

3 Pre-filled ITR Forms: The ITR form will now have pre-filled information on dividend, interest and capital gains to facilitate compliance for individual taxpayers. Details of capital gains from listed securities, dividend income and interest from banks, post offices, etc. will also come completed in advance. Details of salary income, tax payments, TDS, etc. will also be found in the ITR forms.

4 EPF Contribution: Interest on the employee contribution portion of the Employee Providence Fund (EPF) on or after April 1, 2021, will be taxed at the withdrawal stage if it exceeds 2.5 lakh in each year. This will lead to additional tax liabilities, especially for Netvorth Senior Individuals (HNIs) who make higher contributions, and will also discourage voluntary providence fund (VPF) contributions. This along with taxing general employer contributions on All 7.5 billion for EPF, NPS and the pension fund and the interest from them presented last year, can make EPF an even less attractive pension scheme.

5 Exemption from REIT / Invitation: The government has proposed to make dividend payments on real estate investment trusts (REIT) and infrastructure investment trusts (Invitations) exempt from TDS. The government has proposed that the advance tax liability for dividend income will arise only after the declaration / payment of the dividend as the amount of dividend income cannot be estimated correctly by the shareholders for the payment of the advance tax. The government had abolished the dividend distribution tax to stimulate investment and the dividend became taxable in the hands of budget shareholders last year.

6 Higher TDS for non-registrants of income tax returns: The Government has proposed to introduce a new section 206AB in the Income Tax Law as a separate provision providing for a higher rate for TDS for non- registrars of a profit tax return. The proposed TDS rate in this section shall be double the rate specified in the relevant provision of the Law, or double the rate or rates in force, or the rate of 5%.

7 The government has introduced Unit Related Insurance Plans (ULIP) under tax support. Currently, the repurchase of ULIP is exempt from taxes provided that the total premium payable to the policy does not exceed 10% of the sum insured. Under the new proposals, redemption of ULIPs issued on or after February 1, 2021 where the annual premium payable by the individual exceeds 2.5 loop would be subject to capital gains tax, at the same level as equity-led mutual funds.

8 Announced LTC Scheme: Employees can still benefit from the holiday travel concession (LTC) exemption of one-third of the specified expenses or 36,000 whichever is less, for block 2018-21 if they have incurred expenses for the purchase of goods / services subject to GST @ 12% or more, provided that payment is made by non-cash method and occurs during the period October 12, 2020, until March 31, 2021. The change is proposed to be only for the financial year 20-21.

9 Affordable Housing Tax Cuts Extended: Government Extends Additional Tax Cuts 1.5 cabbages on interest paid on home loan for the purchase of affordable housing with one more year until 31 March 2022. Additional discount of Rs1.5 lakh above and above 2 lakh was introduced in the 2019 budget. This was allowed for those buying a home for the first time and up to Cost 45 lak.

10 The deadline for filing late arrears ITR has been reduced: The deadline to file a revised profit tax return or late return on a voluntary basis will now be 31 December after the close of the financial year instead of 31 March 2022 .