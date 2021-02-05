Biden signals that the US will focus on diplomacy abroad

WASHINGTON (NewsNation TaniPresident Joe Biden plans to end US support for a Saudi-led military offensive in Yemen and freeze the withdrawal of some US troops stationed in Germany, the White House said Thursday.

America is back. Diplomacy is back, Biden said during his visit to the State Department. “We will fix our alliances and engage once again.”

Biden said nations need to organize and work together to solve major problems.

Ahead of Biden’s visit to the State Department on Thursday, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan announced some of the foreign policy measures the president will approve.

SAVDI-LED Striker in Yemen

Stopping U.S. support for a five-year Saudi-led military offensive in Yemen aims to stop one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world, according to President Biden.

The move would fulfill a campaign promise by Biden, whose administration plans to pursue diplomacy to end the general conflict in Yemen.

Saudi Arabia launched the offensive in 2015 to counter a Yemeni Houthi faction that had seized territory in Yemen and was launching cross-border missiles into Saudi Arabia.

A Saudi-led airstrike has since killed scores of civilians, and survivors display fragments showing American-made bombs. The conflict has deepened hunger and poverty in Yemen, and international rights experts say how the Gulf countries and the Houthis have committed serious rights abuses.

Biden is set to announce Timothy Lenderking as special envoy to Yemen. The move comes as Biden is calling for a diplomatic end to the Saudi-led military campaign that has deepened humanitarian suffering in the Arabian Peninsula in the poorest country. A person familiar with the matter confirmed the election, speaking on condition of anonymity prior to the announcement.

Lenderking has been a Deputy Assistant Secretary of State in the Middle East agency sector. A member of the foreign service career, he has served in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and other countries inside and outside the Middle East.

US TROPES FROM GERMANY

Biden said Thursday that he plans to freeze the planned withdrawal of his predecessor former President Donald Trump from several U.S. troops stationed in Germany.

Trump last year, despite congressional resistance, announced plans to redistribute some 9,500 of the more than 34,000 U.S. troops from Germany.

Biden’s State Department visit is intended to underscore his promise to restore a multilateral approach to US foreign policy and to mark the re-engagement of his administrations with the international community.

“He wants to send a clear message that our national security strategy will be guided by diplomacy,” Sullivan told reporters.

MYANMAR

Biden said the Myanmars military should relinquish power and release lawyers, activists and officials after the generals staged a coup.

Sullivan said he had bipartisan support for Myanmar and the administration believed it could work with Congress “on a package of sanctions to decide the consequences in response to this coup”.

“We will also work with allies and partners around the world,” Sullivan told a White House news conference.

“We are reviewing the possibility of a new executive order and we are also looking at specific targeted sanctions, both for individuals and for military-controlled entities that enrich the military,” Sullivan said.

Myanmar’s military ruler, General Min Aung Hlaing, has moved quickly to consolidate his power following the overthrow of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi and the arrest of her and allied politicians on Monday.

Biden on Monday vowed to stand for democracy and threatened to re-impose sanctions on Myanmar gradually rolled out by former President Barack Obama.

U.S. officials said this week the U.S. State Department will conduct a review of its foreign aid to Myanmar.

TR LGBTQ RIGHTS ABOUT BOTS

Biden said Thursday that he would issue a memorandum of understanding on LGBTQ rights globally.

It reflects his deep commitment to these issues both here in the United States and around the world. The United States will speak and act on behalf of these rights as we go, Sullivan told reporters.

While a presidential memorandum is largely symbolic, Biden campaigned with a promise to pass LGBTQ rights legislation known as the Equality Act in the first 100 days of his administration and to make LGBTQ rights a priority. main.

His campaign promise included protecting LGBTQ people from discrimination, ensuring fair treatment in the justice system, and advancing LGBTQ rights globally.

REFUGEES

During Thursday’s visit, officials said, Biden announced he would rise refugee number limit allowed in the United States at more than eight times the level at which the Trump administration left it.

The Trump administration lowered the refugee admission limit at a record low of 15,000 for fiscal year 2021 before he left office. Bidens’ plan will increase that number to 125,000, surpassing the ceiling set by President Barack Obama before leaving office by 15,000.

The proposed figure of Biden 125,000 is planned for the budget year starting October 1st. It will take time to rebuild the procedural pipeline – which is facing a large number of thousands of refugees – and more than a third of closed relocation offices, including staffing, due to declining refugee arrivals. . The president is required by law to first consult with Congress about his plans before deciding.

Thursday’s State Department visit comes after Biden moved on Wednesday to extend the last remaining treaty limiting Russian and US nuclear stockpiles, acting just two days before the pact expires.

Biden chose longtime trustee Antony Blinken to be his secretary of state, aiming to revive an American diplomatic corps that had been impoverished and demoralized under the four years of the Trump administration.

He was greeted by staff eager to hear that diplomacy is back at the top of the presidential agenda and that the expertise of long-serving foreign service officers will be appreciated.

I promise I will have my back, Biden told department staff. And I expect you to have the backs of the American people. ”

Although Bidens’s first appointments and appointments to senior positions in the state have leaned heavily toward political appointees, the president and Blinken have pledged to promote career staff.

The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report.