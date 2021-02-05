Sushant Singh Rajput | Death of Sushant Singh Rajput: NCB arrests famous manager Rahila Furniturewala and businessman Karan Sajnani





File image Photo credit: IANS Mumbai: In the ongoing drug corner investigation into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the Narcotics Control Bureau has arrested two other people. According to available details, famous manager Rahila Furniturewala and businessman Karan Sajnani have been arrested by the central anti-drug agency. Both are charged in connection with a drug case, the NCB said. NCB had previously questioned both Sajnani and Mobilwala at its office here, suspecting both may have been involved in the Bollywood actor’s death. Also Thursday, the NCB had made an arrest in connection with the drug investigation and had taken into custody a man named Jagtap Singh Anand. The man arrested is Karamjeet alias KJ’s older brother, who was previously taken as part of the investigation. NCB had tracked down some transactions between Jagtap, KJ and others. A report quoted NCB sources as saying that Jagtap was active in the drug trade. The NCB has been investigating the drug corner in the case of Sushant’s death. He had launched the investigation last year after receiving an official communication from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which has been investigating the money laundering corner at the actor’s death. The murder scene is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation. The case was initially investigated by Mumbai Police. Sushant was found dead in his apartment in Bandra on June 14, 2020. It was initially believed to be a case of suicide, but the investigation later returned to the murder scene after several exposures. Various conversations about drug consumption, procurement, use and transportation have appeared in the public domain since the actor’s death.







