CABEI issues the first global social bond in international capital markets





Tegucigalpa, February 4thth, 2021.- Through this newly reached moment, the Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI) not only becomes the first financial institution in the Central American region to issue a Global Social Link, but also strengthens and strengthens its position as an SSA issuer. in the US Standard Market. These notes were issued to a 5-year tenor under a 144A / Reg S transaction format, for a total amount of USD 500 million with a 1.14% coupon, as a result of the Banks’ renewed financing strategy under which it appears to be emitters become frequent in the SSA market. The proceeds from this transaction and their timing are in line with the Socially Connected Framework recently approved by CABEI, which aims to deepen banks’ commitment to combating social inequality and contributing to the socio-economic development of the Central American. The CABEI Social Connection Framework was developed in accordance with the Social Linking Principles of International Capital Markets Associations (ICMA) and as such, it reached a Second Party Favorable Opinion by Sustainalytics. CABEI Executive President, Dr. Mossi, stated that The issuance of social bonds in international capital markets demonstrates the strong commitment of Banks to the social development of the Central American region, as part of its mission and strategy. It is undeniable that over the past year, the pandemic has caused a significant increase in this type of bond issuance. As such, CABEI started 2021 with the objective of developing an investor base in the thematic bond market, which requires a portfolio of projects that the bank has developed to guarantee regions access to essential services, affordable basic infrastructure, social empowerment. economic, and sustainable agriculture; while also enhancing food security and resistance to climate change, in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals 2015-2030. Consequently, Dr. Mossi added that Social ties have become a very useful and timely instrument, amid the current extraordinary circumstances we are facing, and in particular, to increase CABEI support for its member countries in their respective recovery efforts. I have no doubt that similar transactions in other markets will surely follow. CABEIs’s social bond was subject to a solid demand of nearly US $ 1.2 billion, which is 2.4 times the amount issued, with strong geographical diversification; as investors from Europe, Asia, the United States / Canada, Latin America and the Middle East participated in the transaction. The issue also included specialized ESG accounts, central banks, supranational institutions, investment funds, commercial banks and insurance companies. Currently, CABEI credit ratings on an international scale are: Standard & Poors with an AA rating (stable outlook), Moodys with Aa3 (stable forecast) and Japan Credit Rating (JCR) with AA (stable forecast) , reaffirming the financial strength of Banks.

