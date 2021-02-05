International
Turkish Uighurs fear sale in China in exchange for vaccine
Opposition lawmakers in Turkey are accusing Ankara leaders of secretly selling Uyghurs to China in exchange for coronavirus vaccines. Tens of millions of bottles of promised Chinese vaccines have not yet been delivered. Meanwhile, in recent months, Turkish police have raided and arrested about 50 Uighurs in deportation centers, lawyers say, a sharp increase from last year.
Although no strong evidence has yet emerged of a quid pro quo, these lawmakers and Uighurs fear that Beijing is using vaccines as leverage to gain the approval of an extradition treaty. The treaty was signed years ago but was suddenly ratified by China in December and could come before Turkish lawmakers as soon as this month.
Uighurs say the bill, once law, could bring their latest life-threatening nightmare: Deportation back to a place where they fled to avoid mass ban. More than a million Uighurs and other predominantly Muslim minorities have been imprisoned and detained in China, in what China calls an anti-terrorism measure, but the United States has declared genocide.
I am horrified by the deportation, said Melike, Metseydis’ wife, with tears in her eyes, refusing to give her last name for fear of retribution. I’m worried about my husbands’ mental health.
Doubts about a deal surfaced when the first shipment of Chinese vaccines was held for several weeks in December. Officials blamed the permit issues.
But even now, Yildirim Kaya, a lawmaker from Turkey’s main opposition party, said China has delivered only a third of the 30 million doses it promised by the end of January. Turkey mainly depends on the Chinas Sinovac vaccine to immunize its population against the virus, which has infected about 2.5 million and killed over 26,000.
Such a delay is not normal. We have paid for these vaccines, Kaya said. Is China blackmailing Turkey?
Kaya said he formally asked the Turkish government about pressure from China but has not yet received a response.
Both Turkish and Chinese authorities insist the extradition bill is not intended to target Uighurs for deportation. Chinese state media called such concerns widespread, and Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin denied any link between the vaccines and the treaty.
“I think your speculation is unfounded,” Wang told a news conference on Thursday.
Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said in December that the vaccine delay had nothing to do with the Uighur issue.
“We do not use Uighurs for political purposes, we protect their human rights,” Cavusoglu said.
But although very few have been expelled at the moment, recent arrests have sent shockwaves through the Uyghur community of about 50,000 members in Turkey. And in recent weeks, the Turkish ambassador to Beijing has praised Chinas vaccines, adding that Ankara appreciates judicial co-operation with the China code, many Uighurs fear, for a possible crackdown.
In the past, a small number of Uighurs have traveled to Syria to train with militants. But most Uighurs in Turkey shun jihadists and worry they are undermining the Uighur cause.
Lawyers representing detained Uighurs say that in most cases, Turkish police have no evidence of links to terrorist groups. Ankara law professor Ilyas Dogan believes the arrests are politically motivated.
They have no concrete evidence, said Dogan, who now represents six Uighurs in deportation centers, including Metseydi. They are not serious.
Even if the law is ratified, Dogan suspects there will be mass deportations, given the widespread public sympathy for Uighurs in Turkey. But he believes the chances of individuals being deported will increase significantly.
Due to its shared cultural ties, Turkey has long been a safe haven for Uighurs, a Chinas-born Turkish group in the western Xinjiang region. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan denounced China’s treatment of Uighurs as genocide over a decade ago.
That all changed with a coup attempt in Turkey in 2016, which sparked a massive purge and alienated Erdogan from Western governments. Waiting to fill the gap was China, which is lending and investing billions in Turkey.
Signs of strong economic ties are many, big and small: An exporter with business in China was appointed Turkish ambassador to Beijing. A $ 1.7 billion Chinese-funded coal plant is growing on the shores of Turkey’s Mediterranean Sea. Istanbul Airport received the first world certification of Chinese Friendly Airport, setting aside check-in counters to welcome thousands of tourists from Shanghai and Beijing. And President Erdogan’s once-fiery rhetoric is deafening and diplomatic, praising China’s leaders for their help.
China also began demanding the extradition of many other Uighurs from Turkey. In a 2016 extradition request, first reported by Axios and obtained independently by The Associated Press, Chinese officials demanded the extradition of a former Uighur mobile phone seller, accusing him of promoting the terrorist group Islamic State online. The seller was arrested but eventually released and cleared of the charges.
Abdurehim Parac, a Uighur poet banned twice in recent years, said even the ban in Turkey was like the hotel compared to the conditions of hell he was subjected to during his three years in Chinese prison. Imim was eventually released after a judge cleared his name. But he has difficulty sleeping through the night for fear the extradition bill could be ratified and called the pressure unbearable.
Death awaits me in China, he said.
Rising fears have already spurred an influx of Uighurs moving to Germany, the Netherlands and other European countries. Some are so desperate that they are even crossing borders illegally, said Ali Kutad, who fled China to Turkey in 2016.
Turkey is our second homeland, Kutad said. We were really scared.
Mehmet Guzel in Istanbul contributed to this report. Fraser reported from Ankara.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
