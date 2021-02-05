Global Health Expert Appeared in Foreign Affairs, TIME, NBC News, NPR and The New York Times

The world press has reached out to Professor Yanzhong Huang, Director of the School of Diplomacy and the Center for International Relations for Global Health Studies, and a Senior Fellow for Global Health at the Council on Foreign Relations to help understand the latest issues surrounding pandemic, vaccine diplomacy actions and global response to COVID-19.

Huang specializes in the security and foreign policy aspects of health issues and is the author of the book Health Governance in Contemporary China and is the founding editor of Global Health Governance: The Scholarly Journal for the New Health Security Paradigm. He has written extensively on global health governance, health diplomacy, health security, public health in China and East Asia, and his research includes the three main priorities of the Biden administration: China, the environment, and public health.

In his latest book, Toxic policy: China’s environmental health crisis and its challenge to the Chinese state, Cambridge University Press 2020, Huang examines China’s resilience, its quest for global leadership, and current policy tensions in enforcing environmental policies and increasing energy production in areas such as domestic coal and steel production while moving to rebuild its economic losses due to COVID -19.

Huang was interviewed and asked to comment on the crisis and the importance of responding to this epidemic worldwide by numerous media outlets, including New York Times, NPR, External work, Time magazines and NBC News.

In an opinion published on January 28 in External work, “Why the Lost World from the Pandemic?Huang writes, “The uncoordinated, chaotic and state-centered international response to COVID-19 contrasts with the international response to the 2009 H1N1 pandemic and the 2014 Ebola outbreak.”

Huang describes how as the disease spread, countries were blamed, set up travel barriers, and faced the interior, looking toward politics, national interests, and national security concerns rather than working together to contain the virus.

“The results of this apartheid vaccine are now visible: as of January 25, asnje of the 68.1 million doses of globally administered vaccines were provided in low- and middle-income countries. “

In a piece published on February 2 at Time magazine, “Environmental challenges of China’s recovery after COVID-19“Huang discusses the rapid economic recovery and revival that China is experiencing with its pandemic management. However, accompanying its expansion are air quality issues, environmental concerns and high levels of air pollutants as the nation prepares its industries for generate positive growth. Huang writes, “As GDP growth becomes a top priority, pollution control is on the rise.”

Describing China’s slow pace of use of its domestic coronavirus vaccines and issues about vaccine reluctance, Huang shares in a Feb. 3 NPR Morning Edition Interview that in China, “People perceive that there is a low risk of COVID infection, so there really are not many people who think there is an urgency to get vaccinated.”

In an earlier interview on The New York Times on January 24, “China has done very well against Covid-19? “After the one-year anniversary of the blockade in Wuhan the day before, Huang writes,” Within weeks of the emergence of the new coronavirus last year, China began to report a dramatic decline in the number of confirmed cases. Then put in place a “zero-infections “: Detection of even one case can immediately trigger aggressive quarantine, punishing travel restrictions and mass testing and tracking of contacts until the number of cases returned to zero. “

As the Chinese government demonstrated its efforts to contain the disease internally and to export the vaccine, the public felt such a degree of security that they were in no hurry to get the vaccine.

“China’s comparative success in coronavirus content has put it in a binding state: The population feels much safer than it should even as it remains highly vulnerable to infection and is likely for a longer time,” he shares.

In an interview with NBC News on January 25, The WHO in Wuhan is proving the origin of Covid while the policy depends on the mission“Huang discusses the political atmosphere faced by the delegation of scientists who are in China to investigate the explosion, not to determine the culprit.

“But we also have to be realistic: This is a highly politicized world, and if the study suggests that China is the starting point of the explosion, that hypothetical discovery could really be used as evidence of smoking weapons to support claims that China is guilty.” explains Huang.

